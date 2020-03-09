[22/07/20 à 02:41] Suzukube : Nicolasgourry aide moi j'sais plus quoi dire Nintendo abuse sévère on est en train de se faire ridiculiser par tous les Pro-S et Pro-M
Je ne me considère pas comme étant un pro tel constructeur. Je prends du plaisir sur chacun de mes supports.
all
[No troll] : Aidez-moi à faire un comparatif de jeux sur Switch
Nintendor


Bon j'aimerais faire un comparatif d'un point de vu quantitatifs des portages Wii U sur Switch face aux propres jeux exclusifs de la Nintendo Switch. Zelda Botw c'est du cross-gen donc hors jeu...

Dites moi si il y en a que j'oublie :

Portages Wii U :
- Mario Kart 8 DX
- Pikmin 3 DX
- Super Mario 3D World DX
- Bayonetta 2
- Pokken Tournament
- Hyrule Warrior
- Donkey Kong Country
- Captain Toad
- Tokyo Mirage Session
- New Super Mario Bros U
- The Wonderful 101

Exclus Nintendo Switch :
- 1,2 Switch
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Splatoon 2
- Arms
- Xenoblade 2
- Yoshi's Crafted World
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- Fire Embleem ThreeHouses
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Pokémon SS
- Daemon X Machina (il n'était pas sortit sur d'autres supports ? )
- Astral Chain
- Animal Crossing
- Marvel Utilmate Alliance 3
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate

Ayant fais l'article au pif j'en oublie certainement...
    posted the 09/03/2020 at 04:31 PM by axlenz
    comments (18)
    amassous posted the 09/03/2020 at 04:34 PM
    Dragon Quest XIS mais il va être porté.
    The World End With You Final Mix.
    Super Dragon Ball Heroes
    shanks posted the 09/03/2020 at 04:36 PM
    Exclus :
    - Picross S1
    - Picross S2
    - Picross S3
    - Picross S4

    Bientôt Picross S x Mega Drive

    Best machine ever.
    Remballez vos Next Gen de merde.
    gat posted the 09/03/2020 at 04:36 PM
    amassous Mais c'est super génial ça.
    hayatevibritania posted the 09/03/2020 at 04:37 PM
    Pokken, Hyrule Warrior, Donkey kong country, Capitaine Toad, Tokyo mirage session, New Super Mario Bros U, The Wonderful 101, et je crois que c'est tout.
    amassous posted the 09/03/2020 at 04:37 PM
    gat J’adore les 2 premiers
    axlenz posted the 09/03/2020 at 04:38 PM
    amassous Bof The World End With you c'est un portage ; DQXIS n'est plus exclusif . J'ajoute DB Heroes

    hayatevibritania Autant ?
    maxleresistant posted the 09/03/2020 at 04:39 PM
    que vient faire Marvel Ultimate alliance dans cette liste?
    coco98bis posted the 09/03/2020 at 04:39 PM
    Hyrule Warriors Legends DX (portage 3DS de la version WiiU).
    gat posted the 09/03/2020 at 04:39 PM
    hayatevibritania C'est incroyable.
    zekura posted the 09/03/2020 at 04:39 PM
    portage wii u :
    Bayonetta
    Bayonetta 2
    Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
    Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
    The Wonderful 101
    Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE
    Pokkén Tournament
    New Super Luigi U
    New Super Mario Bros. U
    Mario Kart 8
    Hyrule Warriors


    Exclus Wii U (pour le moment):
    Devil’s Third
    Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water
    Game & Wario
    Kirby and the Rainbow Curse
    The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD
    The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD
    Mario Party 10
    Mario Tennis: Ultra Smash
    Mario vs. Donkey Kong: Tipping Stars
    Mini Mario & Friends: Amiibo Challenge
    NES Remix
    NES Remix 2
    NES Remix Pack
    Nintendo Land
    Paper Mario: Color Splash
    Splatoon
    Star Fox Guard
    Star Fox Zero
    Super Mario 3D
    Xenoblade Chronicles X
    sonilka posted the 09/03/2020 at 04:40 PM
    Manque encore le plus grand de tous : Devil's Third. Ca commence à faire long la.
    hayatevibritania posted the 09/03/2020 at 04:40 PM
    axlenz La WiiU c’est un gros échec, ils ont rentabilisé les jeux.

    gat Unbeliebleble je dirais même
    suzukube posted the 09/03/2020 at 04:41 PM
    axlenz j'suis mort de rire, j'ai lu ton entête et j'étais justement en train de me dire si on ne devrait pas appeler nicolasgourry à l'aide

    shanks Attends, c'est autorisé que toi tu trolles comme ça ? Montre l'exemple FAN BOY ! [N'empêche oui, ce sont des exclues à intégrer, comme Tetris 99 et compagnie...]
    suzukube posted the 09/03/2020 at 04:43 PM
    sonilka Mec, il faut ABSOLUMENT que je fasse un let's play sur le jeu. En fait, il est tellement NANARD que j'ai adoré le jeu, c'est fucking Mind Brain O_o ! En plus je l'ai en boite et il côte trop ce jeu : https://www.ebay.com/p/197123401
    axlenz posted the 09/03/2020 at 04:43 PM
    maxleresistant MUA 3 n'est pas une exclu Switch ?
    gat posted the 09/03/2020 at 04:43 PM
    sonilka Et Nintendo Land pardi.

    hayatevibritania est déjà ravis.
    rbz posted the 09/03/2020 at 04:43 PM
    Ta golf story en exclu, seul l'élite connait . ta mario and rabbid. mario tennis aces aussi ( best gameplay de la série).

    après ta des daubes comme pkmn lets go , ninjala and co... la ludo manque de titre fort. mais en rien elle est en deçà de la U qui était une catastrophe. d'ailleurs hormis MK que j'ai revendu, je n'ai acheté aucun portage wii U ...
    suzukube posted the 09/03/2020 at 04:44 PM
    sonilka JPP des commentaires sur ebay : "Under rated dont believe the bad reviews. The game is fun plain and simple. Their are no perfect games out there even in 2018. Its a cross between Ninja Gaiden and the Deadpool shooter/melee combat. The game is not perfect but definitely playable and very fun! Nintendo Wii U Exclusive."
