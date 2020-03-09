Nintendor
Bon j'aimerais faire un comparatif d'un point de vu quantitatifs des portages Wii U sur Switch face aux propres jeux exclusifs de la Nintendo Switch. Zelda Botw c'est du cross-gen donc hors jeu...
Dites moi si il y en a que j'oublie :
Portages Wii U :
- Mario Kart 8 DX
- Pikmin 3 DX
- Super Mario 3D World DX
- Bayonetta 2
- Pokken Tournament
- Hyrule Warrior
- Donkey Kong Country
- Captain Toad
- Tokyo Mirage Session
- New Super Mario Bros U
- The Wonderful 101
Exclus Nintendo Switch :
- 1,2 Switch
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Splatoon 2
- Arms
- Xenoblade 2
- Yoshi's Crafted World
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- Fire Embleem ThreeHouses
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Pokémon SS
- Daemon X Machina (il n'était pas sortit sur d'autres supports ? )
- Astral Chain
- Animal Crossing
- Marvel Utilmate Alliance 3
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate
Ayant fais l'article au pif j'en oublie certainement...
The World End With You Final Mix.
Super Dragon Ball Heroes
- Picross S1
- Picross S2
- Picross S3
- Picross S4
Bientôt Picross S x Mega Drive
Best machine ever.
Remballez vos Next Gen de merde.
hayatevibritania Autant ?
Exclus Wii U (pour le moment):
Devil’s Third
Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water
Game & Wario
Kirby and the Rainbow Curse
The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD
The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD
Mario Party 10
Mario Tennis: Ultra Smash
Mario vs. Donkey Kong: Tipping Stars
Mini Mario & Friends: Amiibo Challenge
NES Remix
NES Remix 2
NES Remix Pack
Nintendo Land
Paper Mario: Color Splash
Splatoon
Star Fox Guard
Star Fox Zero
Super Mario 3D
Xenoblade Chronicles X
Attends, c'est autorisé que toi tu trolles comme ça ? Montre l'exemple FAN BOY ! [N'empêche oui, ce sont des exclues à intégrer, comme Tetris 99 et compagnie...]
hayatevibritania est déjà ravis.
après ta des daubes comme pkmn lets go , ninjala and co... la ludo manque de titre fort. mais en rien elle est en deçà de la U qui était une catastrophe. d'ailleurs hormis MK que j'ai revendu, je n'ai acheté aucun portage wii U ...