Gamer since 1984
suzukube
The Pokémon Company prête la licence Pikachu à Pikotaro
Bon, je voulais juste vous faire venir ici pour écouter la nouvelle musique de Pikotaro, qui est juste EXCEPTIONNEL.
Pikotaro est un génie, j'écoute déjà sa musique en boucle, j'alterne avec les Tomatoes
Bonne rentrée à tous les potatoes !
Otakugame.fr
-
https://otakugame.fr/musique-pikachu-feat-the-ppap-dans-pika-to-piko/
posted the 09/03/2020 at 05:16 AM by
suzukube
comments (
4
)
sanda
posted
the 09/03/2020 at 05:30 AM
j'en peux plus de ce pokemon de l'enfer, il sert a rien apart dire Pika c'est incroyable
suzukube
posted
the 09/03/2020 at 05:45 AM
sanda
Pikaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
xenofamicom
posted
the 09/03/2020 at 05:46 AM
sanda
Fais comme moi, ignore le.. (ça fait plus de 20 ans que je m'y emploie, et ça marche plutôt bien)
sanda
posted
the 09/03/2020 at 05:48 AM
suzukube
