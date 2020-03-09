profile
all
The Pokémon Company prête la licence Pikachu à Pikotaro
Bon, je voulais juste vous faire venir ici pour écouter la nouvelle musique de Pikotaro, qui est juste EXCEPTIONNEL.



Pikotaro est un génie, j'écoute déjà sa musique en boucle, j'alterne avec les Tomatoes



Bonne rentrée à tous les potatoes !
Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/musique-pikachu-feat-the-ppap-dans-pika-to-piko/
    comments (4)
    sanda posted the 09/03/2020 at 05:30 AM
    j'en peux plus de ce pokemon de l'enfer, il sert a rien apart dire Pika c'est incroyable
    suzukube posted the 09/03/2020 at 05:45 AM
    sanda Pikaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
    xenofamicom posted the 09/03/2020 at 05:46 AM
    sanda Fais comme moi, ignore le.. (ça fait plus de 20 ans que je m'y emploie, et ça marche plutôt bien)
    sanda posted the 09/03/2020 at 05:48 AM
    suzukube
