articles : 847
visites since opening : 1437004
sora78 > blog
all
[Disney Plus] The Mandalorian date ses nouveaux épisodes !
Divers




C'est le 30 Octobre que la série The Mandalorian reprendra sur Disney Plus. Un Trailer ne devrait plus tarder à être publié sur la toile.

Ahsoka Tano sera présent dans cette saison, c'est Rosario Dawson qui jouera le rôle de cette ancienne Jedi.







    posted the 09/02/2020 at 02:07 PM by sora78
    comments (6)
    jenicris posted the 09/02/2020 at 02:13 PM
    Bon bin je me réabonnerai alors. ^^
    amario posted the 09/02/2020 at 02:14 PM
    Pas plus hypé que ça
    maxleresistant posted the 09/02/2020 at 02:15 PM
    Enfin du neuf sur Disney+
    shinz0 posted the 09/02/2020 at 02:17 PM
    barberousse posted the 09/02/2020 at 02:22 PM
    Je suis dessus en ce moment, c’est sympa. Je kiff les artworks à la fin.
    kwentyn posted the 09/02/2020 at 02:25 PM
    barberousse c'est clair, ca mériterait un ptit artbook
