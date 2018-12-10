Mike760
profile
The Outer Worlds
3
Likers
name : The Outer Worlds
platform : Xbox One
editor : Take Two Interactive
developer : Obsidian Entertainment
genre : RPG
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
chester
71
Likes
Likers
chester
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1252
visites since opening : 1770345
chester > blog
all
Gameplay pour The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/30/2020 at 03:36 PM by chester
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre