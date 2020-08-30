profile
blindzorro
31
Likes
Likers
blindzorro
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 115
visites since opening : 122359
blindzorro > blog
all
Dragon Ball z en 8K... C'est cool
C'est beau la magie des intelligences artificielles ^^ (Perso j'ai pus la voir en 4K mais pas en

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M9eHSwyVQEY
    tags : manga dragon ball
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    armando
    posted the 08/30/2020 at 01:12 PM by blindzorro
    comments (5)
    armando posted the 08/30/2020 at 01:20 PM
    Putain C'EST MAGIK !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
    whitemane posted the 08/30/2020 at 01:27 PM
    Dégueulasse, remplis de DNR pour effacer le grain et donc suppression de détail.
    stefanpsp posted the 08/30/2020 at 01:28 PM
    Incroyable cette vidéo 8k en 1080
    amassous posted the 08/30/2020 at 01:40 PM
    Dragon Box >
    whookid posted the 08/30/2020 at 01:51 PM
    Au moins le ratio de l'image est respecté.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre