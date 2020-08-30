« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles : 3282
visites since opening : 4378471
nicolasgourry > blog
Je trouve le gameplay/concept excellent de ce jeu indé !



Je ne connaissais pas ce jeu, il est passé dans un live Gamescom et j'ai trouvé ça génial comme concept, je verrais bien des licences de plateforme très connu reprendre le concept.

Steam
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zrzoUh3Z0vQ
    plistter, chameau
    posted the 08/30/2020 at 07:24 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    micablo posted the 08/30/2020 at 07:34 AM
    l'idée est sympa mais ça tourne vite en rond...
    Déjà sur les 10 minutes montrées ça finit par être longuet alors j'ose même pas imaginer sur tout un jeu.
    fdestroyer posted the 08/30/2020 at 08:15 AM
    Le concept est génial c'est vrai. Un autre jeu jouait avec les perspectives de manière plus ou moins similaires, mais j'ai oublié le nom
    kalas28 posted the 08/30/2020 at 08:20 AM
    fdestroyer c'était fez donc du coup ce jeu n'a rien d'incroyable mais ça semble marrant.
