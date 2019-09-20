profile
Microsoft Flight Simulator
Microsoft Flight Simulator
PC
Microsoft
Microsoft Studios
simulation
Xbox One - Xbox Series X
suzukube
suzukube
Un vrai pilote essaye Flight Simulator avec un Saitek X52
Amélie, pilote, a décidé de vous partager ses impressions sur Flight Simulator, qu'elle joue avec un Saitek X52 !



C'est plutôt impressionnant ! Sinon y'a moi qui me crash à Ajaccio T_T !

Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/
