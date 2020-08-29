☠ You can never corrupt me again ! ☠
Blazing Sails - Le copier-coller de Sea of Thieves
Blazing Sails, battle royale ayant pour thème la piraterie du studio belge Get Up Games pompe sans se cacher Sea of Thieves.
Le jeu sortira le 09 septembre sur Steam en early access.





Allo, la police ?

IGN, - https://twitter.com/IGN/status/1299742804516708353
    shanks posted the 08/29/2020 at 11:37 PM
    Z'ont juste oublié de copier la qualité de la flotte visiblement
    jaysennnin posted the 08/30/2020 at 12:37 AM
    belle reconnaissance pour sea of thieves en tout cas
    apollokami posted the 08/30/2020 at 12:51 AM
    Ça sent le studio qui n'avait pas prévu que Sea of Thieves débarque sur Steam
