☠ You can never corrupt me again ! ☠
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
articles :
spartan1985
Blazing Sails - Le copier-coller de Sea of Thieves
Blazing Sails, battle royale ayant pour thème la piraterie du studio belge Get Up Games pompe sans se cacher Sea of Thieves.
Le jeu sortira le 09 septembre sur Steam en early access.
Allo, la police ?
IGN,
-
https://twitter.com/IGN/status/1299742804516708353
posted the 08/29/2020 at 11:34 PM by spartan1985
comments (3)
shanks
posted
the 08/29/2020 at 11:37 PM
Z'ont juste oublié de copier la qualité de la flotte visiblement
jaysennnin
posted
the 08/30/2020 at 12:37 AM
belle reconnaissance pour sea of thieves en tout cas
apollokami
posted
the 08/30/2020 at 12:51 AM
Ça sent le studio qui n'avait pas prévu que Sea of Thieves débarque sur Steam
