accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
81
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
jojoplay4
,
chester
,
minbox
,
anakaris
,
oloman334
,
diablass59
,
eldren
,
nduvel
,
vfries
,
squal
,
escobar
,
trungz
,
link49
,
shanks
,
gdx
,
strifedcloud
,
nekonoctis
,
serialgamer7
,
angelcloud
,
fullbuster
,
leonr4
,
yamy
,
goldmen33
,
opthomas
,
sabelette
,
koopa
,
lanni
,
kira93
,
kurosama
,
spawnini
,
roxloud
,
milo42
,
sora78
,
jenicris
,
zenimar
,
torotoro59
,
aros
,
misterpixel
,
kali
,
ninja17
,
tolgafury
,
killia
,
mickurt
,
biboys
,
gantzeur
,
raph64
,
eduardos
,
binou87
,
kevisiano
,
sephiroth07
,
sid
,
sonilka
,
nindo64
,
tvirus
,
marcus62
,
voxen
,
aym
,
trichejeux
,
finalfantasyxv
,
wario
,
walterwhite
,
surveillance
,
mugimeddy
,
beppop
,
populus
,
davonizuka
,
bogsnake
,
korou
,
spilner
,
lightning
,
arngrim
,
marchand2sable
,
ravyxxs
,
aiolia081
,
kalas28
,
draer
,
tynokarts
,
kr16
,
leblogdeshacka
,
cannatonic
,
linuxclan
name :
The Last of Us : Partie II
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Naughty Dog
genre :
action-infiltration
european release date :
06/19/2020
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
50
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
cloudragnarok
,
darkvador
,
tvirus
,
boyd
,
sorow
,
trez
,
liquidus
,
cuthbert
,
chris92
,
yuri
,
vinze
,
sokarius
,
greil93
,
hayatevibritania
,
xell
,
max2403
,
escobar
,
fullbuster
,
minx
,
grayfoxx
,
svr
,
eldren
,
binou87
,
sephiroth07
,
traveller
,
momotaros
,
leykel
,
goldmen33
,
amassous
,
drakeramore
,
strifedcloud
,
latimevic
,
takahito
,
darkyx
,
lordkupo
,
monkeydluffy
,
spawnini
,
supatony
,
loudiyi
,
shinlao
,
dantevoices
,
fortep
,
link80
,
slyder
,
link49
,
neokogami
,
mugimeddy
,
kurosama
,
torotoro59
,
killia
bigboss18
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
480
visites since opening :
470712
bigboss18
> blog
Version complète de Future Days par Troy Baker [TLOU2]
Un des moments magiques du jeu ! Sacré voix le Troy Baker !
Ashley Johnson a également fait une version complète de la musique du premier trailer !
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
minbox
posted the 08/28/2020 at 11:30 PM by
bigboss18
comments (
0
)
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo