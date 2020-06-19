profile
The Last of Us : Partie II
The Last of Us : Partie II
PlayStation 4
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Naughty Dog
action-infiltration
06/19/2020
Version complète de Future Days par Troy Baker [TLOU2]




Un des moments magiques du jeu ! Sacré voix le Troy Baker !

Ashley Johnson a également fait une version complète de la musique du premier trailer !

    posted the 08/28/2020 at 11:30 PM by bigboss18
