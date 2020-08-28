« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
XSEED Games
9
Likers
name : XSEED Games
profile
nicolasgourry
121
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3279
visites since opening : 4373326
nicolasgourry > blog
[PC/PS4/Switch] Sakuna : Of Rice and Ruin / Gameplay





Éditeur : Marvelous / XSEED Games (Occident)
Développeur : Edelweiss
Genre : Action
Prévu sur PC/PS4/Switch
Date de sortie : 10 Novembre 2020 (USA)
12 Novembre 2020 (Japon)
20 Novembre 2020 (Europe)

Par le développeur de : Astebreed


Site du jeu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=19&v=e9Z9Wc5G_j4&feature=emb_logo
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    sorakairi86, idd
    posted the 08/28/2020 at 06:18 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    suzukube posted the 08/28/2020 at 06:38 PM
    Ouiii je l'ai vu à la Gamescom !
    famimax posted the 08/28/2020 at 07:09 PM
    Ce doublage style "cartoon US" de merde, ça fait vraiment nase sur ce style de jeu
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre