gat > blog
"Say my name."

Oui d'habitude, ce sont des punchlines drôles pour fêter l'arrivée du week-end. Mais avec l'envie de revoir Breaking Bad (visionnage en cours en VOST cette fois), j'étais dans l'obligation de partager cette scène cultissime.
Un bon week-end à tous.
    posted the 08/28/2020 at 06:05 PM by gat
    comments (4)
    walterwhite posted the 08/28/2020 at 06:06 PM
    ravyxxs posted the 08/28/2020 at 06:07 PM
    Moi c'est Sopranos que je dois faire une seconde fois mais en VO. Sinon cette scène est tellement culte,une série qu'on place au panthéon clairement. superbe
    l3andr3 posted the 08/28/2020 at 06:08 PM
    J'ai repris toutes les saisons aussi avec ma compagne pour lui faire découvrir
    ravyxxs posted the 08/28/2020 at 06:10 PM
    l3andr3 Les séries HBO aussi sont cultes montre ça quand tu as du temps
