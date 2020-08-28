profile
Projet awakening
Est ce qu'on a des nouvelles de project awakening? Ça avait l'air hyper ambitieux, pour de la ps4. Peut être qu'il va passe ps5 ?
    posted the 08/28/2020 at 01:11 PM by celebenoit84
    altendorf posted the 08/28/2020 at 01:16 PM
    Sans doute au TGS
    bogsnake posted the 08/28/2020 at 01:19 PM
    Pas de nouvelles,mais effectivement je l'entends celui-ci.il me semble qu'aucune plate-forme de sortie n'a été préciser. Je vois également arrivé directement sur PS5/XSX ou cross gen, mais sur One et PS4,ça risque de souffler dans les ventillos.
