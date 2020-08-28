ajouter un tigre
Kingdom Hearts : Melody of Memory
name : Kingdom Hearts : Melody of Memory
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : music
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 Nintendo Switch -
[MAJ][Switch] La box art de Kingdom Heart MoM se dévoile !
La box art de Kingdom Heart Melody of Memory se dévoile dans sa version Switch.



Bon, magnifique c'est l'illustration de Tetsuya Nomura


[MAJ] la box PS4
Merci à Guiguif
    posted the 08/28/2020 at 12:29 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (8)
    suzukube posted the 08/28/2020 at 12:30 AM
    Magnifique, je ne comptais pas l'acheter, mais là c'est DAY ONE.
    feignasse posted the 08/28/2020 at 12:31 AM
    Sur PS4, ils censureront les jambes de Kairi. Mark my words.
    guiguif posted the 08/28/2020 at 12:37 AM
    feignasse https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/91JhWNLe98L._SL1500_.jpg tu peux "demarked tes words"
    suzukube posted the 08/28/2020 at 12:39 AM
    feignasse guiguif Bizarre, je pensais que les pervers comme moi n'étaient que sur Nintendo Switch
    guiguif posted the 08/28/2020 at 12:41 AM
    suzukube ils ont quand meme censurés un bout de pied pour calmer les fetichistes
    suzukube posted the 08/28/2020 at 12:49 AM
    guiguif Ca prouve surtout que la jaquette est en lead design sur Nintendo Switch Superior version spotted.
    guiguif posted the 08/28/2020 at 12:50 AM
    suzukube j'avoue que meme la compo est meilleure
    suzukube posted the 08/28/2020 at 01:20 AM
    guiguif Ah oui j'avais pas vu les tableaux sont bien derrière le siège ! C'est pas un simple recadrage ! Marrant ^^ !
