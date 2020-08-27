« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Jurassic World Evolution
5
name : Jurassic World Evolution
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : Frontier Developments
genre : simulation et gestion
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
nicolasgourry
121
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Jurassic World Evolution : C.E. / Trailer


Date de sortie : 3 Novembre 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PEAKezcGVs0&feature=emb_logo
    posted the 08/27/2020 at 05:05 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    e3ologue posted the 08/27/2020 at 05:11 PM
    ah pourquoi pas
    cyr posted the 08/27/2020 at 05:13 PM
    Ben merde je savais même pas que sa allait sortir sur Switch..
    e3ologue posted the 08/27/2020 at 05:14 PM
    cyr on le savait pas, il vient d'être annoncé
