J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous > blog
Super Dragon Ball Heroes BBM episode 6



Deux trucs à dire: le Super Saïyen 4 Full Power et double poing du dragon !
    posted the 08/27/2020 at 05:58 AM by amassous
    comments (6)
    burningcrimson posted the 08/27/2020 at 07:49 AM
    Mercii
    burningcrimson posted the 08/27/2020 at 07:58 AM
    Ssj4 God ben si je m'attendais oO ! Par contre Trunks a vraiment les transfos les plus classes
    amassous posted the 08/27/2020 at 07:59 AM
    burningcrimson Je kiffe Trunks mais en Super Saïyen God jle trouve bizarre.
    fdestroyer posted the 08/27/2020 at 08:02 AM
    amassous J'aime bien son passage de SSJ3 à God, c'est stylé
    ootaniisensei posted the 08/27/2020 at 08:20 AM
    DBH c'est pas ouf et même en étant pas ouf c'est 40x plus stylé que Super bordel ....
    amassous posted the 08/27/2020 at 08:21 AM
    ootaniisensei T'est fada.
