chiotgamer > blog
La solution pour le problème de scrolling sur gamekyo !!
Ça y est j'ai trouvé LA solution si vous ne pouvez pas scroll sur le site :






































































































































































































































































































































Si t'as pu lire ici c'est que t'as pas de soucis de scroll, problème réglé

Go firefox, perso j'ai pas de problème avec.
    tags : troll bien gras
    posted the 08/27/2020 at 02:39 AM by chiotgamer
    comments (3)
    kratoszeus posted the 08/27/2020 at 02:39 AM
    aucun souci sur chrome
    kurosama posted the 08/27/2020 at 02:46 AM
    Pareil,nikel sur Chrome.
    chiotgamer posted the 08/27/2020 at 02:49 AM
    Vous vendez vos infos personnelles à google quand vous pouvez utiliser un navigateur libre, à but non-lucratif et plus performant de surcroit...
