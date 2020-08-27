accueil
La solution pour le problème de scrolling sur gamekyo !!
Ça y est j'ai trouvé
LA solution
si vous ne pouvez pas scroll sur le site :
Si t'as pu lire ici c'est que t'as pas de soucis de scroll, problème réglé
Go firefox, perso j'ai pas de problème avec.
tags :
troll bien gras
posted the 08/27/2020 at 02:39 AM by
chiotgamer
kratoszeus
posted
the 08/27/2020 at 02:39 AM
aucun souci sur chrome
kurosama
posted
the 08/27/2020 at 02:46 AM
Pareil,nikel sur Chrome.
chiotgamer
posted
the 08/27/2020 at 02:49 AM
Vous vendez vos infos personnelles à google quand vous pouvez utiliser un navigateur libre, à but non-lucratif et plus performant de surcroit...
