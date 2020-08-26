accueil
Nintendo Direct: Nouveau leak crédible
ajouter une source
-
https://twitter.com/Synergy_04/status/1297216311131615232
tags :
c'est drôle seulement si vous pouvez scroll pour lire
1
Like
Who likes this ?
destati
posted the 08/26/2020 at 11:06 PM by
jofe
comments (
3
)
kratoszeus
posted
the 08/26/2020 at 11:12 PM
On peut faire la meme pour la prochaine conf sony
axlenz
posted
the 08/26/2020 at 11:22 PM
Ha ha ha trop drôle
krash
posted
the 08/26/2020 at 11:50 PM
Excellent
