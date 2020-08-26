profile
13
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Game Freak
genre : RPG
jofe
jofe
jofe > blog
Nintendo Direct: Nouveau leak crédible
ajouter une source - https://twitter.com/Synergy_04/status/1297216311131615232
    destati
    posted the 08/26/2020 at 11:06 PM by jofe
    comments (3)
    kratoszeus posted the 08/26/2020 at 11:12 PM
    On peut faire la meme pour la prochaine conf sony
    axlenz posted the 08/26/2020 at 11:22 PM
    Ha ha ha trop drôle
    krash posted the 08/26/2020 at 11:50 PM
    Excellent
