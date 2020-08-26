profile
Nouveau Nintendo Direct Partner osef
Ça vient de tomber



Résumé : Ils ont annoncé Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (pour ceux qui ne veulent pas perdre leur temps à regarder cette oseferie).
    tags : mini osef nintendo direct
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/26/2020 at 02:12 PM by chiotgamer
    comments (11)
    gantzeur posted the 08/26/2020 at 02:15 PM
    Putain j'avoue incroyable comment tout le monde s'en bas les steaks
    chiotgamer posted the 08/26/2020 at 02:16 PM
    Gantzeur C'est ça, j'ai hésité à faire l'article
    opthomas posted the 08/26/2020 at 02:16 PM


    On s'en branle de fou de leur partenaire sérieux on veux des annonces de jeux bande de crétin !!!!
    masharu posted the 08/26/2020 at 02:20 PM
    Il y a aussi Collection of SaGa que je note, après Collection of Mana c'est cool à voir.
    ducknsexe posted the 08/26/2020 at 02:21 PM
    Quoi c est déjà diffusé ? Les mec l on caché
    shmawlk44 posted the 08/26/2020 at 02:21 PM
    Je suis pro n jusqu'à la mort mais là juste le plus gros foutage de gueule qu'ils ont jamais fait, je suis juste fatigué de leur comm à la con depuis avril c'est trop leur demander de refaire un vrai direct efficace comme auparavant ou même comme le direct mini de mars il y avait de vraies annonces dedans au moins
    octobar posted the 08/26/2020 at 02:22 PM
    shut the fuck up and just daaance
    octobar posted the 08/26/2020 at 02:25 PM
    shmawlk44 Je crois qu'ils ont nomme une sacrée tête de gland comme PDG en fait.
    yurius posted the 08/26/2020 at 02:27 PM
    C'était prévisible le partner shocase sans intérêt.
    Le vrai direct sera pour septembre.
    opthomas posted the 08/26/2020 at 02:27 PM
    Là faut vraiment que Nintendo se prenne un Bad Buzz et que les réseaux sociaux leurs en mettent plein les dents. Mais genre un Bad Buzz cinglant à faire tomber des têtes.
    shmawlk44 posted the 08/26/2020 at 02:27 PM
    octobar il faut que iwata gagne le goulag
