J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous > blog
Scooby-Doo X Dragon Ball


J’trouve les artworks sympas
Samy en Ultra Instinct mdrrrrrr

    leblogdeshacka
    posted the 08/26/2020 at 09:47 AM by amassous
    comments (4)
    axlenz posted the 08/26/2020 at 09:55 AM
    https://youtu.be/nBc4U_R3yEY
    amassous posted the 08/26/2020 at 09:59 AM
    axlenz
    spilner posted the 08/26/2020 at 10:01 AM
    Shanks
    HS mais le site merde comme avant on ne peut plus scroller dans les articles, du moins sur PC alors qu'on pouvait il y à 5min
    shanks posted the 08/26/2020 at 10:09 AM
    spilner
    erf.

    je fais remonter l'info
