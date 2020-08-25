profile
Un portage de Streets of Rage sur Amiga
Retro


Streets of Rage (1991), ça doit être une première si l’on ne compte pas l’hommage Metro-Siege en développement… Créée en langage Amos Pro 2.0, la démo créée par Brick Nash (Prototron) est d’ores et déjà enthousiasmante ; on peut suivre ses avancées sur English Amiga Board et l’essayer soi-même en la téléchargeant à cette adresse.
Écrit par Guillaume Verdin

Le Forum: http://eab.abime.net/showthread.php?t=102960
Le jeu : http://moodler.pl/StreetsofRage.zip

mag.mo5 - https://mag.mo5.com/actu/184399/streets-of-rage-sur-amiga-et-autres-news-retro-de-la-semaine/
    floflo, kurosama, spontexes
    posted the 08/25/2020 at 07:36 AM by gunstarred
    comments (3)
    bulford posted the 08/25/2020 at 08:00 AM
    ...
    chiotgamer posted the 08/25/2020 at 08:51 AM
    La base
    spontexes posted the 08/25/2020 at 09:17 AM
    L'Amiga (500) l'amour de mes jeunes années
    citer un membre