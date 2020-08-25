accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Gunstar
profile
12
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
anakaris
,
eldren
,
gizmo2142
,
diablass59
,
opthomas
,
minbox
,
kabuki
,
hyoga57janvier2013avril2020
,
gunhedtv
,
chiotgamer
,
sniper3d
,
escobar
name :
Retro Gamekyo Micro-Ordinateur
profile
33
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minx
,
aiolia081
,
anakaris
,
arrrghl
,
supatony
,
hyoga57janvier2013avril2020
,
gunotak
,
leblogdeshacka
,
link49
,
momotaros
,
ninjah
,
tvirus
,
opthomas
,
kurosama
,
nicky
,
escobar
,
kabuki
,
traveller
,
neckbreaker71
,
musicforlife
,
raph64
,
darksly
,
killia
,
niveforever
,
sephiroth07
,
k1fry
,
gunhedtv
,
banananinja
,
alwaysmus2
,
retrogameroom
,
chiotgamer
,
esets
,
kevinmccallisterrr
gunstarred
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
543
visites since opening :
622971
gunstarred
> blog
all
Arcade
Traduction
Les chiffres
Retro
Divers
SEGA AGES
Sonic
SEGA
Dreamcast
Saturn
Mega Drive
Master System
Nintendo
Nintendo 64
Super NES
NES
Very Hard
Antiqui'Tech
CultureJV
Atari
Neo·Geo
Atlus
Interviews
SEGA Heroes
Un portage de Streets of Rage sur Amiga
Retro
Streets of Rage
(1991), ça doit être une première si l’on ne compte pas l’hommage
Metro-Siege
en développement… Créée en langage
Amos Pro 2.0
, la démo créée par
Brick Nash
(
Prototron
) est d’ores et déjà enthousiasmante ; on peut suivre ses avancées sur
English Amiga Board
et l’essayer soi-même en la téléchargeant à
cette adresse
.
Écrit par Guillaume Verdin
Le Forum:
http://eab.abime.net/showthread.php?t=102960
Le jeu :
http://moodler.pl/StreetsofRage.zip
mag.mo5
-
https://mag.mo5.com/actu/184399/streets-of-rage-sur-amiga-et-autres-news-retro-de-la-semaine/
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
floflo
,
kurosama
,
spontexes
posted the 08/25/2020 at 07:36 AM by
gunstarred
comments (
3
)
bulford
posted
the 08/25/2020 at 08:00 AM
...
chiotgamer
posted
the 08/25/2020 at 08:51 AM
La base
spontexes
posted
the 08/25/2020 at 09:17 AM
L'Amiga (500) l'amour de mes jeunes années
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo