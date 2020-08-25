profile
Dragon’s Dogma Trailer

Dispo le 17 Septembre.

    posted the 08/25/2020 at 12:30 AM by guiguif
    comments (3)
    shmawlk44 posted the 08/25/2020 at 12:33 AM
    Cette 3d de l'enfer
    kinectical posted the 08/25/2020 at 12:37 AM
    shmawlk44 +10000 ces deguelasse
    arquion posted the 08/25/2020 at 12:49 AM
    J'ai pas trouvé la 3D dégueulasse, que vous appréciez pas, ok mais franchement il n'y avait rien de dégueulasse là dedans.
