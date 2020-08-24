profile
suzukube
104
Likes
Likers
suzukube
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1644
visites since opening : 2076154
suzukube > blog
all
Cette version de Flappy Bird dispose du Ray Tracing !


Alors, heureux ? Après Minecraft, voilà que Flappy Bird se met aussi au Ray Tracing !

Vous pouvez le télécharger ici : https://fatdino.itch.io/

Pas de sortie prévue sur PS5 ni sur Xbox Series X.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/24/2020 at 06:07 PM by suzukube
    comments (4)
    famimax posted the 08/24/2020 at 06:15 PM
    Je vais attendre le remake par Ketchapp
    yobloom posted the 08/24/2020 at 06:20 PM
    EXCELLENT
    lastboss posted the 08/24/2020 at 06:33 PM
    Je viens de découvrir du gameplay d’un jeu qui a l’air magnifique :

    Qui est chaud pour en faire un article ?

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?pbjreload=101&v=71A0Z01kebk
    jaysennnin posted the 08/24/2020 at 06:35 PM
    mdrrrrrrrrr
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre