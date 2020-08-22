ajouter un tigre
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Trailer] Justice League Snyder Cut


Enjoy les amis
    tags :
    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    crazyfrag51, traveller, vincecastel, spartan1985, opthomas
    posted the 08/22/2020 at 09:55 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (18)
    voxen posted the 08/22/2020 at 09:56 PM
    Ça defonce
    testament posted the 08/22/2020 at 09:57 PM
    leblogdeshacka posted the 08/22/2020 at 09:57 PM
    J'ai trop hâte bordel
    zanpa posted the 08/22/2020 at 09:59 PM
    voila la on va avoir la vrai version !!! toutes les scenes coupé c'est ouf
    raioh posted the 08/22/2020 at 10:00 PM
    madd posted the 08/22/2020 at 10:00 PM
    C'est 4 ou 5 épisodes du coup ?
    raioh posted the 08/22/2020 at 10:01 PM
    4 heures.
    coopper posted the 08/22/2020 at 10:02 PM
    zanpa posted the 08/22/2020 at 10:02 PM
    et enfin superman en black suite !!
    kinectical posted the 08/22/2020 at 10:06 PM
    J’espère juste sur le film ne sera pas en 4:3 je déteste ce format
    traveller posted the 08/22/2020 at 10:08 PM
    Arf, je me suis fait devancer Je laisse tout de même l'article, si d'autres personnes veulent nous rejoindre pour poster des news sur l'univers DC, vous êtes les bienvenues

    Et oui le trailer défonce
    guiguif posted the 08/22/2020 at 10:10 PM
    kinectical j'avoue...
    cladstrife59 posted the 08/22/2020 at 10:15 PM
    La hype! J’ai hâte de voir ce que ça va donner mais c’est déjà bien plus encourageant que la version cinéma.
    yanissou posted the 08/22/2020 at 10:28 PM
    madd raioh kinectical mini-série en… quatre parties (1 heure/épisode). Et un montage au format film sera bien sûr proposé par la suite. De quoi satisfaire tout le monde, à commencer par HBO Max, dont l’objectif est de fidéliser ses abonnés !]
    kinectical posted the 08/22/2020 at 10:30 PM
    yanissou je parlais surtout du ratio 4:3 de l’image si il n’est pas en 16:9 je ne regarde literalement rien de tout ça ces une des chose que je déteste la plus à présent ces affreuse bande noire
    yanissou posted the 08/22/2020 at 10:32 PM
    kinectical alors ça je sais pas sûrement la bande annonce a été lancé comme ça
    opthomas posted the 08/22/2020 at 10:40 PM


    KIKI TOUT DUR !!!!
    zabuza posted the 08/22/2020 at 10:49 PM
    Le trailer est vraiment merdiques avec cette musique et tout.
