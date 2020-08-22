accueil
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
3742
visites since opening :
4244399
leblogdeshacka
> blog
[Trailer] Justice League Snyder Cut
Enjoy les amis
tags :
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
crazyfrag51
,
traveller
,
vincecastel
,
spartan1985
,
opthomas
posted the 08/22/2020 at 09:55 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
18
)
voxen
posted
the 08/22/2020 at 09:56 PM
Ça defonce
testament
posted
the 08/22/2020 at 09:57 PM
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 08/22/2020 at 09:57 PM
J'ai trop hâte bordel
zanpa
posted
the 08/22/2020 at 09:59 PM
voila la on va avoir la vrai version !!! toutes les scenes coupé c'est ouf
raioh
posted
the 08/22/2020 at 10:00 PM
madd
posted
the 08/22/2020 at 10:00 PM
C'est 4 ou 5 épisodes du coup ?
raioh
posted
the 08/22/2020 at 10:01 PM
4 heures.
coopper
posted
the 08/22/2020 at 10:02 PM
zanpa
posted
the 08/22/2020 at 10:02 PM
et enfin superman en black suite !!
kinectical
posted
the 08/22/2020 at 10:06 PM
J’espère juste sur le film ne sera pas en 4:3 je déteste ce format
traveller
posted
the 08/22/2020 at 10:08 PM
Arf, je me suis fait devancer
Je laisse tout de même l'article, si d'autres personnes veulent nous rejoindre pour poster des news sur l'univers DC, vous êtes les bienvenues
Et oui le trailer défonce
guiguif
posted
the 08/22/2020 at 10:10 PM
kinectical
j'avoue...
cladstrife59
posted
the 08/22/2020 at 10:15 PM
La hype! J’ai hâte de voir ce que ça va donner mais c’est déjà bien plus encourageant que la version cinéma.
yanissou
posted
the 08/22/2020 at 10:28 PM
madd
raioh
kinectical
mini-série en… quatre parties (1 heure/épisode). Et un montage au format film sera bien sûr proposé par la suite. De quoi satisfaire tout le monde, à commencer par HBO Max, dont l’objectif est de fidéliser ses abonnés !]
kinectical
posted
the 08/22/2020 at 10:30 PM
yanissou
je parlais surtout du ratio 4:3 de l’image si il n’est pas en 16:9 je ne regarde literalement rien de tout ça ces une des chose que je déteste la plus à présent ces affreuse bande noire
yanissou
posted
the 08/22/2020 at 10:32 PM
kinectical
alors ça je sais pas sûrement la bande annonce a été lancé comme ça
opthomas
posted
the 08/22/2020 at 10:40 PM
KIKI TOUT DUR !!!!
zabuza
posted
the 08/22/2020 at 10:49 PM
Le trailer est vraiment merdiques avec cette musique et tout.
