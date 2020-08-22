profile
shincloud
206
Likes
Likers
shincloud
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3220
visites since opening : 4540329
shincloud > blog
Rdv du mois : Stream sur l'un des meilleurs jeux de l'année
Retour sur l'un des jeux de l'année


https://www.twitch.tv/shiincloud


    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/22/2020 at 07:32 PM by shincloud
    comments (3)
    shincloud posted the 08/22/2020 at 07:33 PM
    Shanks ça marche plus Twitch sur GK?
    mugimeddy posted the 08/22/2020 at 07:37 PM
    shincloud non c'est twitch pas gk helas
    shanks posted the 08/22/2020 at 07:50 PM
    shincloud
    Twitch a mis à jour ses embed d'intégration.
    ça merde sur plusieurs sites depuis quelques temps :/
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre