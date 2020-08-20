accueil
J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous
L’Akatsuki que Naruto n’aurait pas pu arrêter
Il aurait envoyé Kyubi et toute sa race, ça n’aurait rien changé.
posted the 08/20/2020 at 03:37 PM by amassous
amassous
comments (11)
11
)
ouroboros4
posted
the 08/20/2020 at 03:40 PM
Pas besoin de taper aussi haut.
Je pense Yamcha aurait fait l'affaire
amassous
posted
the 08/20/2020 at 03:46 PM
ouroboros4
Mdrrrrrrrrrrrrrr
guiguif
posted
the 08/20/2020 at 03:52 PM
ok
axlenz
posted
the 08/20/2020 at 03:56 PM
ouroboros4
ptdrrrrrrrrrrrr
raioh
posted
the 08/20/2020 at 03:59 PM
Pas mal ton skyblog.
Tu vas bientôt nous poster du Samir 34 aussi?
testament
posted
the 08/20/2020 at 04:12 PM
Trunks qui peut pas s’empêcher de faire le top model.
amassous
posted
the 08/20/2020 at 04:26 PM
raioh
j’en avais un, jle retrouve plus
liberty
posted
the 08/20/2020 at 04:30 PM
raioh
ça va detend toi. Il poste ce qu'il veux t'es pas obligé de lire.
raioh
posted
the 08/20/2020 at 04:37 PM
Amassous
Tkt, il est populaire, tu tapes un pti samir 34 sur google ça sort tout seul
amassous
posted
the 08/20/2020 at 04:40 PM
raioh
non mais j’parlais de mon skyblog à l’ancienne
opthomas
posted
the 08/20/2020 at 04:50 PM
axlenz
amassous
ouroboros4
N'empêche Yamcha sachant qu'ils cogne a l'aise du commando ginyu et que le commando ginyu étaient bien plus puissant que Vegeta à un moment donner le même Prince des Saiyan qui détruit une planète, bah le Yamcha vous la met sévère pauvre
fou
.
Yamcha c'est un entrainement avec Kame Sennin le tout puissant et kaio du nord. C'est le Buku-jutsu, le Kaméhamé-Ha, le Rogafufu-ken et enfin le Soki-dan.
Un peu de respect.
