J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
profile
amassous
157
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 996
visites since opening : 2739007
amassous > blog
L’Akatsuki que Naruto n’aurait pas pu arrêter


Il aurait envoyé Kyubi et toute sa race, ça n’aurait rien changé.
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    rendan, tsunmida
    posted the 08/20/2020 at 03:37 PM by amassous
    comments (11)
    ouroboros4 posted the 08/20/2020 at 03:40 PM
    Pas besoin de taper aussi haut.
    Je pense Yamcha aurait fait l'affaire
    amassous posted the 08/20/2020 at 03:46 PM
    ouroboros4 Mdrrrrrrrrrrrrrr
    guiguif posted the 08/20/2020 at 03:52 PM
    ok
    axlenz posted the 08/20/2020 at 03:56 PM
    ouroboros4 ptdrrrrrrrrrrrr
    raioh posted the 08/20/2020 at 03:59 PM
    Pas mal ton skyblog.
    Tu vas bientôt nous poster du Samir 34 aussi?
    testament posted the 08/20/2020 at 04:12 PM
    Trunks qui peut pas s’empêcher de faire le top model.
    amassous posted the 08/20/2020 at 04:26 PM
    raioh j’en avais un, jle retrouve plus
    liberty posted the 08/20/2020 at 04:30 PM
    raioh ça va detend toi. Il poste ce qu'il veux t'es pas obligé de lire.
    raioh posted the 08/20/2020 at 04:37 PM
    Amassous Tkt, il est populaire, tu tapes un pti samir 34 sur google ça sort tout seul
    amassous posted the 08/20/2020 at 04:40 PM
    raioh non mais j’parlais de mon skyblog à l’ancienne
    opthomas posted the 08/20/2020 at 04:50 PM
    axlenz amassous ouroboros4 N'empêche Yamcha sachant qu'ils cogne a l'aise du commando ginyu et que le commando ginyu étaient bien plus puissant que Vegeta à un moment donner le même Prince des Saiyan qui détruit une planète, bah le Yamcha vous la met sévère pauvre fou.

    Yamcha c'est un entrainement avec Kame Sennin le tout puissant et kaio du nord. C'est le Buku-jutsu, le Kaméhamé-Ha, le Rogafufu-ken et enfin le Soki-dan.

    Un peu de respect.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre