profile
Jeux Vidéo
265
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
172
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4660
visites since opening : 6170358
guiguif > blog
all
Nintendo: Un second Ndirect demain !
En Chine centré sur Ring Fit Adventure pour sa sortie

https://www.siliconera.com/ring-fit-adventure-direct-will-air-in-china-on-august-19-2020/
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    sora78
    posted the 08/18/2020 at 03:59 PM by guiguif
    comments (5)
    birmou posted the 08/18/2020 at 04:00 PM
    Le jeu préféré de gat
    gantzeur posted the 08/18/2020 at 04:01 PM
    Bon ben le voila le deuxième Ndirect de Jeff Grubb, contant les Pro N ?
    coco98bis posted the 08/18/2020 at 04:02 PM
    Ah, j'ai pensé à la même blague quand j'ai vu la news tout à l'heure.
    shanks posted the 08/18/2020 at 04:02 PM
    J'avoue que tu m'as baisé là.

    J'enlève un point à la future note de Ys IX.
    suzukube posted the 08/18/2020 at 04:09 PM
    Guiguif honteux, DDB.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre