amassous
amassous
amassous > blog
Le Super Saïyen Blue bientôt dans Dragon Ball Z: Kakarotto


Prévisible mais bon, le futur DLC aura donc de nouvelles compétences: Ultimate Vanish, God Speed Fist.

Le scan du V-JUMP est pas encore dispo si il apparaît jle rajouterais dans l’article.
    posted the 08/18/2020 at 03:53 PM by amassous
    comments (5)
    shanks posted the 08/18/2020 at 03:57 PM
    Une pensée pour celui qui me disait "Les DLC ont rien à voir avec DB Super parce que de toute façon, le SSG c'est pas DB Super à la base et pi....".

    Sans rancune mec, mais DTC
    tj posted the 08/18/2020 at 04:00 PM
    shanks ?? Bah le ssj blue existait avant dbs oui
    smashfan posted the 08/18/2020 at 04:02 PM
    ce jeux est naze ! mon dieu que le gameplay est mauvais, j'ai grave été deçu. revendu après l'arc Namek.
    shanks posted the 08/18/2020 at 04:07 PM
    tj
    Ptain j'avais oublié ce film.

    Dans tous les cas, Vegeta SSG dans le premier DLC balaye la théorie du "c'est pas Super".
    amassous posted the 08/18/2020 at 04:08 PM
    shanks j’avais dis ça au début j’pensais qu’il allait faire un jeu sur SUPER.
