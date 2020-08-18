https://www.facebook.com/alex.kiddmw
famimax > blog
all
Nintendo UHU
Jeux Vidéo
Une annonce qui est bizarrement passée inaperçue







Plusieurs tutos sont disponibles











Pour retrouver les produits UHU & Nintendo mais aussi les patrons à découper : https://www.uhu.fr/fr/rentree-des-classes-2020




    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/18/2020 at 02:59 PM by famimax
    comments (15)
    guchisan posted the 08/18/2020 at 03:02 PM
    Perso mes enfants ont eu les tubes de colle Mario avec la trousse fournie pour les ranger. Ultra collector je les ai mis au coffre fort
    guiguif posted the 08/18/2020 at 03:05 PM
    Aidez-nous
    suzukube posted the 08/18/2020 at 03:12 PM
    Je les veux, on peut les commander où ?
    ducknsexe posted the 08/18/2020 at 03:13 PM
    Bientôt la gomme Nintendo
    jaysennnin posted the 08/18/2020 at 03:14 PM
    ah merde j'ai cliqué en pensant que c'était un nouvel event nintendo
    nyseko posted the 08/18/2020 at 03:21 PM
    La force d'une licence !
    icebergbrulant posted the 08/18/2020 at 03:24 PM
    L'auteur de l'article mérite une punition avec au moins 4 heures de colle !

    wazaaabi posted the 08/18/2020 at 03:24 PM
    Ils sont partout en ce moment Nintendo .... sauf dans nos Switch
    monz666 posted the 08/18/2020 at 03:27 PM
    Compatible avec Nintendo Labo ?
    nicolasgourry posted the 08/18/2020 at 03:27 PM
    Parfait pour "Paper Mario".
    maxleresistant posted the 08/18/2020 at 03:28 PM
    ils font encore des jeux vidéo ?
    minbox posted the 08/18/2020 at 03:38 PM
    guiguif Jeanne ! Au secours !!
    axlenz posted the 08/18/2020 at 03:41 PM
    C'est une invasion là
    kikoo31 posted the 08/18/2020 at 03:50 PM
    icebergbrulant Tu t arretes jamais toi
    icebergbrulant posted the 08/18/2020 at 03:55 PM
    kikoo31
    Sauf quand je dors mais il paraît que je parle aussi dans mon sommeil
