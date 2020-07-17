accueil
name :
Ghost of Tsushima
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Sucker Punch
genre :
action
european release date :
07/17/2020
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
rider288
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
71
visites since opening :
91659
rider288
> blog
Ghost of Tsushima : Du multi en Coop arrive
Legends c'est son nom, sera disponible cet automne. Gratuit pour ceux qui ont déjà le jeu.
Youtube
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WIf_hJCZyhQ&feature=youtu.be
tags :
posted the 08/17/2020 at 02:05 PM by
rider288
comments (
33
)
cloudo
posted
the 08/17/2020 at 02:08 PM
donc le jeu n'etais pas fini
minbox
posted
the 08/17/2020 at 02:09 PM
Mon dieu
mwaka971
posted
the 08/17/2020 at 02:10 PM
Ooohhh le kiff
mwaka971
posted
the 08/17/2020 at 02:11 PM
cloudo
C'était surtout pas du tout prévu et avait jamais annoncé, c'est le genre de petite douceur surprise ^^
erros
posted
the 08/17/2020 at 02:11 PM
shinz0
posted
the 08/17/2020 at 02:12 PM
madd
posted
the 08/17/2020 at 02:13 PM
cloudo
t'es un bon toi.
birmou
posted
the 08/17/2020 at 02:17 PM
Sortez une version PS5 ou un upgrade !
grievous32
posted
the 08/17/2020 at 02:17 PM
Et il s'agit de faire le jeu entièrement en coop où ce seront des petites missions annexes ? Parce que le trailer laisse plutôt présager un genre de mini campagne faite pour l'occasion, et si c'est toujours sympa, c'est un peu dommage qu'il y ait pas full coop sur la campagne...
guiguif
posted
the 08/17/2020 at 02:21 PM
grievous32
non ça ne sera pas full coop sur la campagne, c'est impossible a faire vu le scenario et la façon dont est fait le jeu
kuroni
posted
the 08/17/2020 at 02:23 PM
mwaka971
Pas tout à fait vrai.
Ca avait leak, y a longtemps.
Ca faisait partie des rumeurs de jeux pour le lancement de la PS5.
Au final, c est un DLC pour GoT.
Faudrait que je retrouve ce leak.
Au final, c etait pas que du bullshit...
wilhelm
posted
the 08/17/2020 at 02:25 PM
Ça m'a l'air bien ça. Et gratuit en plus.
Faudrait que Sucker Punch arrête de donner des gifles à Ubisoft, ça commence à devenir indécent.
kira93
posted
the 08/17/2020 at 02:27 PM
cloudo
Rien a voir le jeu a toujours été annoncé en solo . Ceci est une petit surprise des développeurs . C est gratuit pour ceux qui possèdent le jeu
neptonic
posted
the 08/17/2020 at 02:27 PM
Énorme
grievous32
posted
the 08/17/2020 at 02:27 PM
Guiguif
y a rien d'impossible. Officiellement, le Master Chief est tout seul dans Halo, t'as juste un ou plusieurs clones de lui in game, et dans les cinématiques, t'en as qu'un seul. Assassin'S Creed a déjà proposé de la coop à 4 en monde ouvert, donc c'est possible de le faire. Après pour l'immersion, c'est mieux de jouer en solo, mais après coup, refaire le jeu en coop', ça aurait pu être cool du coup.
kaiserstark
posted
the 08/17/2020 at 02:28 PM
wilhelm
neptonic
kuroni
guiguif
grievous32
birmou
madd
shinz0
erros
mwaka971
minbox
Rider288
Voici les infos sur le mode :
Today I am very excited to reveal Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, a new online cooperative multiplayer* mode that will come as a free download for Ghost of Tsushima owners on PS4 later this year.
Legends is an entirely new experience — it’s a separate mode that doesn’t follow Jin or the companions from his journey, but instead focuses on four warriors who have been built up as legends in stories told by the people of Tsushima. Ghost of Tsushima’s single-player campaign focuses on an open world and exploring the natural beauty of the island, but Legends is haunting and fantastical, with locations and enemies inspired by Japanese folk tales and mythology and an emphasis on cooperative combat and action.
We designed Legends to be an exclusively cooperative gameplay experience. You’ll be able to partner up with friends or via online matchmaking and play Legends in groups of 2-4 players. Each player can choose from one of four different character classes: the Samurai, Hunter, Ronin, or Assassin. Each class has unique advantages and abilities that we’ll reveal in the future.
With two players in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, you’ll be able to play a series of co-op Story missions that escalate in difficulty, building on the foundation of combat from the single-player campaign but with new magical twists that often require careful synchronization with your partner.
With four players, you’ll be able to take on wave-based Survival missions, fighting groups of the toughest enemies Tsushima has to offer, Including new Oni enemies with supernatural abilities.
If you can best the Story and Survival missions, you may be confident enough to take on the four-player Raid that will arrive shortly after the launch of Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, sending you and your partners to an entirely new realm to challenge a brutal, terrifying enemy.
It’s been so rewarding to see the amazing reactions from all of you as you play through Ghost of Tsushima. We’ve been watching so many of you stream your playthroughs, and can’t wait to open up this new way for all of us to play together! We’re happy to offer this mode completely free to Ghost of Tsushima owners as a thank you to our players, and we look forward to hearing what you think!
We’ll have much more to share on Legends as we get closer to launch, including details on character classes, customization, and more! Thank you to everyone for your support of Ghost of Tsushima so far!
ioop
posted
the 08/17/2020 at 02:29 PM
ah fait chier ... c'est bien mais en automne quoi !!! j'aurai même plus ma ps4 à ce moment là
pourquoi pas maintenant c'est calme jusque septembre là
domcobb10
posted
the 08/17/2020 at 02:29 PM
grievous32
guiguif
Ce sera un mode spécial "a côté" mettant en scène 4 guerriers légendaires évoqués dans le jeu.
Avec des missions qui auront un scenario propre, des modes survie, et des raids.
Comme toujours, le meilleur endroit pour avoir toutes les infos, c'est le PlayStation Blog :
https://blog.fr.playstation.com/2020/08/17/ghost-of-tsushima-legends-arrive-sur-ps4-a-lautomne-2020/
minbox
posted
the 08/17/2020 at 02:30 PM
kaiserstark
merci pour les précisions, ça va vraiment déchirer
domcobb10
posted
the 08/17/2020 at 02:30 PM
kaiserstark
En français ici :
https://blog.fr.playstation.com/2020/08/17/ghost-of-tsushima-legends-arrive-sur-ps4-a-lautomne-2020/
ioop
posted
the 08/17/2020 at 02:31 PM
c'est un petit bonus ?? c'est pas un mode coop énorme ?? genre beaucoup de missions etc ... ???
gunstarred
posted
the 08/17/2020 at 02:32 PM
Sympa que cela soit gratuit.
kaiserstark
posted
the 08/17/2020 at 02:32 PM
domcobb10
Merci je ne sais pas comment j'ai fait pour ne pas voir qu'il était traduit sur le bog fr
grievous32
posted
the 08/17/2020 at 02:32 PM
Domcobb10
c'est toujours ça de pris, tant que la durée de vie et la rejouabilité sont là !
birmou
posted
the 08/17/2020 at 02:32 PM
Sony qui fait de Ghost of Tsushima son petit Nioh multi perso
Pas con.
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 08/17/2020 at 02:34 PM
Très bonne nouvelle
famimax
posted
the 08/17/2020 at 02:39 PM
Ouais pourquoi pas, je m'attends pas à grand chose (pour moi c'est une expérience solo), alors des trucs en raid, d'attaquer un camp à plusieurs, refaire des parties de l'histoire à plusieurs, un mode "horde" etc... je m'en fout un peu, mais bon si c'est gratos ^^ Et on peut avoir une bonne surprise
domcobb10
posted
the 08/17/2020 at 02:40 PM
famimax
C'est pas "refaire des parties de l'histoire a plusieurs", c'est une histoire originale.
Basée sur les guerriers légendaires évoqués dans les quêtes légendaires.
altendorf
posted
the 08/17/2020 at 02:44 PM
Ohhh ! Classe
famimax
posted
the 08/17/2020 at 02:47 PM
domcobb10
Oui j'avais comprit qu'il y aurait de l'inédit à venir (If you can best the Story and Survival missions, you may be confident enough to take on the four-player Raid that will arrive shortly after the launch of Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, sending you and your partners to an entirely new realm to challenge a brutal, terrifying enemy.)
Mais je pensait qu'il y aurais aussi des parties du jeu a refaire avec des trucs en plus (With two players in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, you’ll be able to play a series of co-op Story missions that escalate in difficulty, building on the foundation of combat from the single-player campaign but with new magical twists that often require careful synchronization with your partner.)
jojos23
posted
the 08/17/2020 at 03:02 PM
On dirait que c'est un jeu à part entière non ? Ou une sorte de DLC standalone exclusivement multi.
Je ne serait pas étonné d'ailleurs que ce
jeu
soit payant de base et offert que si l'on a acheté GoT.
mwaka971
posted
the 08/17/2020 at 03:03 PM
kuroni
ah ok j'avais pas vu cette info passée
modsoul
posted
the 08/17/2020 at 03:38 PM
Cool ça peu être vraiment fun
