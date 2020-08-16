accueil
osiris
> blog
Unreal engine - Australie Real-time cinematic
Magnifique taff de Andrew Svanberg!
Bon ce n'est pas un Jv mais ça laisse rêveur, peut être un jour... xD.
En tout cas chapeau je suis toujours fasciné par ce que les gars peuvent faire.
https://vimeo.com/430044693
Unrealengine.com
-
https://www.unrealengine.com/en-US/spotlights/real-time-cinematic-short-memories-of-australia-stirs-powerful-emotions
posted the 08/16/2020 at 04:05 PM by osiris
osiris
comments (8)
8
)
armando
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 04:07 PM
octobar
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 04:10 PM
Quand toute l'Australie aura cramé on aura plus que ce genre de monde virtuel pour chialer.
rbz
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 04:12 PM
octobar
ho le rabat joie quoi
bien un nantais
osiris
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 04:17 PM
octobar
hahah
octobar
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 04:24 PM
euh.. ben vous pensez qu'on vivra comment dans 50 ans sérieusement ?? le changement climatique est irrévesible je vous signal.
zanpa
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 04:35 PM
c'est la version ps5 de rd2 ?
osiris
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 05:08 PM
zanpa
xD la version PS6
minbox
posted
the 08/16/2020 at 05:10 PM
La PS5 va faire très mal
