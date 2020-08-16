profile
Unreal engine - Australie Real-time cinematic
Magnifique taff de Andrew Svanberg!
Bon ce n'est pas un Jv mais ça laisse rêveur, peut être un jour... xD.
En tout cas chapeau je suis toujours fasciné par ce que les gars peuvent faire.


https://vimeo.com/430044693
Unrealengine.com - https://www.unrealengine.com/en-US/spotlights/real-time-cinematic-short-memories-of-australia-stirs-powerful-emotions
    posted the 08/16/2020 at 04:05 PM by osiris
    comments (8)
    armando posted the 08/16/2020 at 04:07 PM
    octobar posted the 08/16/2020 at 04:10 PM
    Quand toute l'Australie aura cramé on aura plus que ce genre de monde virtuel pour chialer.
    rbz posted the 08/16/2020 at 04:12 PM
    octobar ho le rabat joie quoi bien un nantais
    osiris posted the 08/16/2020 at 04:17 PM
    octobar hahah
    octobar posted the 08/16/2020 at 04:24 PM
    euh.. ben vous pensez qu'on vivra comment dans 50 ans sérieusement ?? le changement climatique est irrévesible je vous signal.
    zanpa posted the 08/16/2020 at 04:35 PM
    c'est la version ps5 de rd2 ?
    osiris posted the 08/16/2020 at 05:08 PM
    zanpa xD la version PS6
    minbox posted the 08/16/2020 at 05:10 PM
    La PS5 va faire très mal
