Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
kurosama
kurosama
Avez vous connu ces cassettes ?..:D
oui cassettes..vhs ..ça va peut-etre vous rappeler des trucs.



Et vidéo de la cassette qui était offerte en 1997 pour promouvoir la sortie de la Nintendo 64
    tags : coupdevieux
    posted the 08/14/2020 at 10:55 PM by kurosama
    comments (2)
    nicolasgourry posted the 08/14/2020 at 11:13 PM
    Oui, la K7 de la Nintendo 64, je l'ai encore d'ailleurs.
    Je l'ai regardé à l'époque plusieurs fois ^^
    L'époque ou Nintendo pensait encore que la puissance (et donc les caractéristiques techniques) suffisait à vendre des consoles (de s'imposer face à la concurrence).
    jf17 posted the 08/14/2020 at 11:17 PM
    Pareil la K7 N64 je l'ai encore
