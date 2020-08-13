J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
Croquis Chapitre 63 de Dragon Ball SUPER
Merus a Nyoïbo ou quoi?






    posted the 08/13/2020 at 06:42 AM by amassous
    comments (2)
    hyuga51 posted the 08/13/2020 at 07:58 AM
    Vivement le chapitre !
    J'ai hâte de voir ce que va faire Merus.
    amassous posted the 08/13/2020 at 08:15 AM
    hyuga51 C’est un ange donc il est puissant mais normalement il doit se faire arreter.
