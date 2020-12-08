J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous > blog
Similitudes entre Resident Evil (1996) et Judge Dredd (1995)
Y’a clairement une copie là.






    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    jf17, umibozu
    posted the 08/12/2020 at 09:35 AM by amassous
    comments (6)
    jf17 posted the 08/12/2020 at 09:42 AM
    Ça m'a fais penser au film un flic a la maternelle.
    coopper posted the 08/12/2020 at 10:06 AM
    Ça m'étonnerait pas que les designers aient vu le film pendant le développement.
    ducknsexe posted the 08/12/2020 at 10:09 AM
    Tout le monde copie sur tout le monde.
    jf17 posted the 08/12/2020 at 10:16 AM
    Donc judge dredd est plus fidèle au jeu que les film de Paul w.s Anderson
    liquidsnake66 posted the 08/12/2020 at 10:26 AM
    Pas mal
    opthomas posted the 08/12/2020 at 10:34 AM
    I AM THE LAWWWWWW !!!! YOU BETRAYED THE LAWWWW !! WWWOOOWWW !!
