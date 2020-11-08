profile
all
Pour ceux qui se demandaient ce que vaut Fast & Furious Crossroads
Jeux Video


Hé ben, ça faisait longtemps qu'on n'avait pas eu une telle moyenne.

Pire que Left Alive.
Mais meilleur que The Quiet Man ( 28 )
    posted the 08/11/2020 at 09:48 AM by shanks
    comments (30)
    ducknsexe posted the 08/11/2020 at 09:54 AM
    Ratchet en pls

    En même temps je savais pas que ce jeu existé auparavant
    goldmen33 posted the 08/11/2020 at 09:55 AM
    day one! ratchet viens!!!!
    gat posted the 08/11/2020 at 09:55 AM
    Ils auraient dû le garder pour la Next Gen.
    soispasjalouxmgl1 posted the 08/11/2020 at 09:56 AM
    gat il aurait la meme gueule sur ps5 mais avec moins de pop in sûrement.
    gat posted the 08/11/2020 at 09:57 AM
    soispasjalouxmgl1 Et il aurait été incroyable sur Series X.
    voxen posted the 08/11/2020 at 09:59 AM
    Je vais devoir le faire
    soispasjalouxmgl1 posted the 08/11/2020 at 09:59 AM
    gat ya de grande chance oui après les devs de ce jeu sont nul.
    gat posted the 08/11/2020 at 10:00 AM
    soispasjalouxmgl1 Cette tristesse bordel.
    leblogdeshacka posted the 08/11/2020 at 10:01 AM
    Le GOTY de l'année
    soispasjalouxmgl1 posted the 08/11/2020 at 10:02 AM
    gat grave...
    gat posted the 08/11/2020 at 10:02 AM
    soispasjalouxmgl1 Je parlais de toi couillon.
    mikazaki posted the 08/11/2020 at 10:03 AM
    je pense que avec un bon ssd du futur il serais génial...
    onihanzo posted the 08/11/2020 at 10:04 AM
    gat
    milo42 posted the 08/11/2020 at 10:14 AM
    gat
    gat posted the 08/11/2020 at 10:15 AM
    milo42 J'espère que tu porteras le maillot de l'OL samedi soir.
    gantzeur posted the 08/11/2020 at 10:17 AM
    gat
    milo42 posted the 08/11/2020 at 10:17 AM
    gat Faut pas exagérer non plus jeune homme mais bonne chance pour le quart
    korou posted the 08/11/2020 at 10:18 AM
    Je savais même pas qu'il existait
    rbz posted the 08/11/2020 at 10:23 AM
    gat non mais calmos
    madd posted the 08/11/2020 at 10:24 AM
    Musique adéquate pour la mort du jeu https://youtu.be/YE6BtBVhn5o
    gat posted the 08/11/2020 at 10:25 AM
    milo42 Ils vont en avoir besoin.
    koji posted the 08/11/2020 at 10:27 AM
    c'est réussie, ca a l'air aussi bon que les films.
    kuroni posted the 08/11/2020 at 10:44 AM
    gat
    serialgamer7 posted the 08/11/2020 at 11:05 AM
    Gat Oh putain
    jozen15 posted the 08/11/2020 at 11:18 AM
    gat putain
    kikoo31 posted the 08/11/2020 at 11:26 AM
    gat
    nindo64 posted the 08/11/2020 at 11:27 AM
    C'était pas le fameux "one more thing" des Games Awards 2019 ?
    gally099 posted the 08/11/2020 at 11:29 AM
    Très bon jeu !
    birmou posted the 08/11/2020 at 11:33 AM
    gat Bordel
    milo42 posted the 08/11/2020 at 11:36 AM
    gat Sûr un malentendu
