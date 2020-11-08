accueil
trez
,
funkenstein
,
greil93
,
atyby28
,
youki
,
cuthbert
,
shampix
,
ichigoo
,
maksamo
,
kiku1x
,
trezert
,
liquidus
,
innake
,
fantacitron
,
stonesjack
,
darkkain80
,
milo42
,
strifedcloud
,
rixlos
,
roy001
,
klepapangue
,
fleauriant
,
minx
,
sorow
,
thib50
,
aiolia081
,
binou87
,
grimmroy
,
leykel
,
achille
,
tvirus
,
rosewood
,
shincloud
,
sephiroth07
,
sauronsg
,
kurosama
,
fullbuster
,
lanni
,
pokute
,
kasumi
,
jf17
,
neokiller
,
traveller
,
mickurt
,
furtifdor
,
momotaros
,
drakeramore
,
fuji
,
bibi300
,
loudiyi
,
darkvador
,
jeanouillz
,
wanda
,
anonymous340
,
goldmen33
,
svr
,
shurax93
,
lz
,
x1x2
,
lafontaine
,
latimevic
,
linkiorra
,
diablass59
,
monkeydluffy
,
supatony
,
gunotak
,
heracles
,
ykarin
,
waurius59
,
monnette
,
kyogamer
,
hir0k
,
spaaz
,
link49
,
battossai
,
darkfoxx
,
anakaris
,
dedrial
,
spartan1985
,
kisukesan
,
dx93
,
gantzeur
,
ootaniisensei
,
soulshunt
,
eldren
,
elmax
,
darkyx
,
murasamune
,
arngrim
,
jojoplay4
,
octobar
,
kikibearentongues
,
indianajones
,
hyoga57janvier2013avril2020
,
airzoom
,
link80
,
docteurdeggman
,
eruroraito7
,
archesstat
,
fortep
,
davidhm
,
jorostar
,
chester
,
sid
,
opthomas
,
seriouslo
,
seriously
,
geugeuz
,
kenpokan
,
gat
,
edgar
,
bliss02
,
sora78
,
jeuxtorrents
,
rebellion
,
kabuki
,
leblogdeshacka
,
mugimeddy
,
51love
,
neckbreaker71
,
sphinx
,
tuni
,
iglooo
,
lucaslegamer
,
tynokarts
,
torotoro59
,
kali
,
misterpixel
,
marchand2sable
,
coco6767
,
shindo
,
icebergbrulant
,
raph64
,
negan
,
rayzorx09
,
roxloud
,
fandenutella
,
gamergunz
,
niveforever
,
voxen
,
siil
,
biboys
,
osiris
,
gunhedtv
,
walterwhite
,
benji54
,
kamina
,
receiversms
,
johnt
,
trichejeux
,
plistter
,
varanime
,
salocin
,
giusnake
,
drockspace
,
suzukube
,
zestarlight
,
kevinmccallisterrr
shanks
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/11/2020 at 09:48 AM by shanks
shanks
comments (
30
)
ducknsexe
posted
the 08/11/2020 at 09:54 AM
Ratchet
en pls
En même temps je savais pas que ce jeu existé auparavant
goldmen33
posted
the 08/11/2020 at 09:55 AM
day one!
ratchet
viens!!!!
gat
posted
the 08/11/2020 at 09:55 AM
Ils auraient dû le garder pour la Next Gen.
soispasjalouxmgl1
posted
the 08/11/2020 at 09:56 AM
gat
il aurait la meme gueule sur ps5 mais avec moins de pop in sûrement.
gat
posted
the 08/11/2020 at 09:57 AM
soispasjalouxmgl1
Et il aurait été incroyable sur Series X.
voxen
posted
the 08/11/2020 at 09:59 AM
Je vais devoir le faire
soispasjalouxmgl1
posted
the 08/11/2020 at 09:59 AM
gat
ya de grande chance oui après les devs de ce jeu sont nul.
gat
posted
the 08/11/2020 at 10:00 AM
soispasjalouxmgl1
Cette tristesse bordel.
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 08/11/2020 at 10:01 AM
Le GOTY de l'année
soispasjalouxmgl1
posted
the 08/11/2020 at 10:02 AM
gat
grave...
gat
posted
the 08/11/2020 at 10:02 AM
soispasjalouxmgl1
Je parlais de toi couillon.
mikazaki
posted
the 08/11/2020 at 10:03 AM
je pense que avec un bon ssd du futur il serais génial...
onihanzo
posted
the 08/11/2020 at 10:04 AM
gat
milo42
posted
the 08/11/2020 at 10:14 AM
gat
gat
posted
the 08/11/2020 at 10:15 AM
milo42
J'espère que tu porteras le maillot de l'OL samedi soir.
gantzeur
posted
the 08/11/2020 at 10:17 AM
gat
milo42
posted
the 08/11/2020 at 10:17 AM
gat
Faut pas exagérer non plus jeune homme mais bonne chance pour le quart
korou
posted
the 08/11/2020 at 10:18 AM
Je savais même pas qu'il existait
rbz
posted
the 08/11/2020 at 10:23 AM
gat
non mais calmos
madd
posted
the 08/11/2020 at 10:24 AM
Musique adéquate pour la mort du jeu
https://youtu.be/YE6BtBVhn5o
gat
posted
the 08/11/2020 at 10:25 AM
milo42
Ils vont en avoir besoin.
koji
posted
the 08/11/2020 at 10:27 AM
c'est réussie, ca a l'air aussi bon que les films.
kuroni
posted
the 08/11/2020 at 10:44 AM
gat
serialgamer7
posted
the 08/11/2020 at 11:05 AM
Gat
Oh putain
jozen15
posted
the 08/11/2020 at 11:18 AM
gat
putain
kikoo31
posted
the 08/11/2020 at 11:26 AM
gat
nindo64
posted
the 08/11/2020 at 11:27 AM
C'était pas le fameux "one more thing" des Games Awards 2019 ?
gally099
posted
the 08/11/2020 at 11:29 AM
Très bon jeu !
birmou
posted
the 08/11/2020 at 11:33 AM
gat
Bordel
milo42
posted
the 08/11/2020 at 11:36 AM
gat
Sûr un malentendu
En même temps je savais pas que ce jeu existé auparavant