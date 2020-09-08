accueil
obi69
name :
Days Gone
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Sony Bend
genre :
action
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
04/26/2019
obi69
articles : 221
221
visites since opening :
278409
obi69
> blog
[Bon plan] Days Gone à 17€
Priceminister les amis.
Le lien
-
https://fr.shopping.rakuten.com/mfp/6494518/days-gone?pid=3742570620&bbaid=5576591870&t=180175&ptnrid=pt%7C593574563690%7Cm%7C414362225517%7C3742570620&ptnrid=sK3seGVnH_dm|pcrid|414362225517|pkw||pmt||ptaid|aud-814312951369:pla-593574563690|pgrid|87262405890|&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIoOHivb6O6wIVxYXVCh028QCnEAQYASABEgI7RfD_BwE
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
minbox
posted the 08/09/2020 at 03:59 PM by obi69
obi69
comments (
13
)
minbox
posted
the 08/09/2020 at 03:59 PM
Foncez ce jeu est une bombe !
voxen
posted
the 08/09/2020 at 04:00 PM
Dommage, je vends ma ps4 cette semaine...
djfab
posted
the 08/09/2020 at 04:12 PM
Le jeu est vraiment excellent, une très bonne surprise, les tests ont été très sévères avec. Foncez si vous ne l'avez pas encore fait !
venomsnake
posted
the 08/09/2020 at 04:18 PM
djfab
beaucoup ont kiffé days gone bien que beaucoup le trouvent generique , perso j'ai vraiment aimé
gamerdome
posted
the 08/09/2020 at 04:30 PM
Je fais partie de ceux qui l'ont apprécié, même plus que ça, j'ai adoré.
l3andr3
posted
the 08/09/2020 at 04:33 PM
ce fut une belle surprise, foncez encore plus à ce prix là
wazaaabi
posted
the 08/09/2020 at 04:35 PM
Je suis dessus et j’aime beaucoup. Il est souvent à ce prix .
obi69
posted
the 08/09/2020 at 04:44 PM
wazaaabi
pas en physique, ça je te l'assures.
calishnikov
posted
the 08/09/2020 at 05:18 PM
Le 2 me fera prendre une Ps5
docteurdeggman
posted
the 08/09/2020 at 05:26 PM
Excellent jeu, je suis dessus depuis un paquet d’heures, je m’attendais pas à ça vu les critiques.
zoske
posted
the 08/09/2020 at 05:32 PM
Excellent jeu effectivement, je pense peut-être me le refaire sur ps5
En espérant un patch 60fps
crazy
posted
the 08/09/2020 at 05:37 PM
J’adore également! Un des grands jeu de la Ps4!
nakata
posted
the 08/09/2020 at 06:09 PM
Acheté à 10€ mais merci
En espérant un patch 60fps