Days Gone
50
Likers
name : Days Gone
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Bend
genre : action
multiplayer : non
european release date : 04/26/2019
[Bon plan] Days Gone à 17€


Priceminister les amis.
Le lien - https://fr.shopping.rakuten.com/mfp/6494518/days-gone?pid=3742570620&bbaid=5576591870&t=180175&ptnrid=pt%7C593574563690%7Cm%7C414362225517%7C3742570620&ptnrid=sK3seGVnH_dm|pcrid|414362225517|pkw||pmt||ptaid|aud-814312951369:pla-593574563690|pgrid|87262405890|&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIoOHivb6O6wIVxYXVCh028QCnEAQYASABEgI7RfD_BwE
    posted the 08/09/2020 at 03:59 PM by obi69
    comments (13)
    minbox posted the 08/09/2020 at 03:59 PM
    Foncez ce jeu est une bombe !
    voxen posted the 08/09/2020 at 04:00 PM
    Dommage, je vends ma ps4 cette semaine...
    djfab posted the 08/09/2020 at 04:12 PM
    Le jeu est vraiment excellent, une très bonne surprise, les tests ont été très sévères avec. Foncez si vous ne l'avez pas encore fait !
    venomsnake posted the 08/09/2020 at 04:18 PM
    djfab beaucoup ont kiffé days gone bien que beaucoup le trouvent generique , perso j'ai vraiment aimé
    gamerdome posted the 08/09/2020 at 04:30 PM
    Je fais partie de ceux qui l'ont apprécié, même plus que ça, j'ai adoré.
    l3andr3 posted the 08/09/2020 at 04:33 PM
    ce fut une belle surprise, foncez encore plus à ce prix là
    wazaaabi posted the 08/09/2020 at 04:35 PM
    Je suis dessus et j’aime beaucoup. Il est souvent à ce prix .
    obi69 posted the 08/09/2020 at 04:44 PM
    wazaaabi pas en physique, ça je te l'assures.
    calishnikov posted the 08/09/2020 at 05:18 PM
    Le 2 me fera prendre une Ps5
    docteurdeggman posted the 08/09/2020 at 05:26 PM
    Excellent jeu, je suis dessus depuis un paquet d’heures, je m’attendais pas à ça vu les critiques.
    zoske posted the 08/09/2020 at 05:32 PM
    Excellent jeu effectivement, je pense peut-être me le refaire sur ps5
    En espérant un patch 60fps
    crazy posted the 08/09/2020 at 05:37 PM
    J’adore également! Un des grands jeu de la Ps4!
    nakata posted the 08/09/2020 at 06:09 PM
    Acheté à 10€ mais merci
