J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous > blog
Collection d'objets Dragon Ball vol.1 sortie en Décembre


La maison de Buu
    posted the 08/08/2020 at 08:42 AM by amassous
    comments (2)
    ducknsexe posted the 08/08/2020 at 09:14 AM
    Pour une collection la qualité des objets est douteux, Bien les jouet wish, Tu va l acheter ?
    amassous posted the 08/08/2020 at 09:21 AM
    ducknsexe Non je focus Gohan pour ma collection.
