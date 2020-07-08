profile
13 Sentinels : Aegis Rim
14
Likers
name : 13 Sentinels : Aegis Rim
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Atlus
developer : Vanillaware
genre : Narration
other versions :
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
lion93
17
Likes
Likers
lion93
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 157
visites since opening : 190763
lion93 > blog
13 sentinels: Aegis Rim: Nouveau trailer


Une petite nouvelle vidéo du jeu avec un peu de gameplay. Le jeu sortira le 22 septembre.
    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    venomsnake, slad, vfries, kabuki
    posted the 08/07/2020 at 01:29 PM by lion93
    comments (4)
    venomsnake posted the 08/07/2020 at 01:57 PM
    c'est day one celui là
    eyrtz posted the 08/07/2020 at 02:36 PM
    J'ai platiné la version japonaise, c'était vraiment une bonne expérience. J'espère que la traduction française sera au top.
    vfries posted the 08/07/2020 at 03:00 PM
    venomsnake moi aussi, l'un des derniers gros jeux la next gen peut attendre
    venomsnake posted the 08/07/2020 at 03:03 PM
    vfries
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre