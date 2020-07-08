accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
14
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
asakim
,
genzzo
,
linuxclan
,
vfries
,
zboobi
,
anakaris
,
kyuta
,
hyoga57janvier2013avril2020
,
slad
,
eyrtz
,
tolgafury
,
sniper3d
,
escobar
,
esets
name :
13 Sentinels : Aegis Rim
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Atlus
developer :
Vanillaware
genre :
Narration
other versions :
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
17
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
gunotak
,
shiranui
,
opthomas
,
killia
,
nekonoctis
,
tvirus
,
chaosad
,
milk
,
raph64
,
shindo
,
kurosama
,
inglorious
,
sonilka
,
torotoro59
,
iglooo
,
sephiroth07
,
pizza3fromage
lion93
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
157
visites since opening :
190763
lion93
> blog
13 sentinels: Aegis Rim: Nouveau trailer
Une petite nouvelle vidéo du jeu avec un peu de gameplay. Le jeu sortira le 22 septembre.
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
venomsnake
,
slad
,
vfries
,
kabuki
posted the 08/07/2020 at 01:29 PM by
lion93
comments (
4
)
venomsnake
posted
the 08/07/2020 at 01:57 PM
c'est day one celui là
eyrtz
posted
the 08/07/2020 at 02:36 PM
J'ai platiné la version japonaise, c'était vraiment une bonne expérience. J'espère que la traduction française sera au top.
vfries
posted
the 08/07/2020 at 03:00 PM
venomsnake
moi aussi, l'un des derniers gros jeux
la next gen peut attendre
venomsnake
posted
the 08/07/2020 at 03:03 PM
vfries
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo