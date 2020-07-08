profile
Retro Gamekyo MegaDrive
Retro Gamekyo MegaDrive
Y avait le GamePass avant ? (Edition 16 bits)
Salut à tout le monde !
J'ai fait une petite enquête sur le jeu à la demande sur megadrive et l'offre était plutôt riche finalement !



Bon visionnage !
Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCS_kY-k1KV_QNqVVeQM6AfA
    tags : sega online megadrive genesis gamepass sega channel mega modem
    posted the 08/07/2020 at 08:50 AM by arunotaku
