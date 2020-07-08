accueil
QC Artisan
name :
Retro Gamekyo MegaDrive
articles : 46
46
visites since opening : 42615
42615
arunotaku
blog
Y avait le GamePass avant ? (Edition 16 bits)
Salut à tout le monde !
J'ai fait une petite enquête sur le jeu à la demande sur megadrive et l'offre était plutôt riche finalement !
Bon visionnage !
Youtube
-
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCS_kY-k1KV_QNqVVeQM6AfA
tags :
sega
online
megadrive
genesis
gamepass
sega channel
mega modem
