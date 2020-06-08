profile
The Witcher
name : The Witcher
platform : PC
editor : Atari
developer : CD Projekt Red
genre : RPG
multiplayer : non
obi69
obi69
The witcher 1 offert sur GoG
Ça se passe sur gog. Enjoy !

Le lien - https://www.gog.com/game/the_witcher
    ostream posted the 08/06/2020 at 09:45 PM
    Je préfère la nouveauté mais ce jeu mérite tellement un remake. Pas tant sur le plan graphique mais plutôt le gameplay.
    narphe1 posted the 08/06/2020 at 09:54 PM
    Merci pour l'info , ajouté du coup
    51love posted the 08/06/2020 at 10:02 PM
    Obi69 Apparemment sur PC tu as des mods de gameplay vraiment bons pour cette serie
