profile
name :
The Witcher
platform : PC
PC
editor :
Atari
developer :
CD Projekt Red
genre :
RPG
multiplayer : non
non
The witcher 1 offert sur GoG
Ça se passe sur gog. Enjoy !
Le lien
-
https://www.gog.com/game/the_witcher
ostream
posted
the 08/06/2020 at 09:45 PM
Je préfère la nouveauté mais ce jeu mérite tellement un remake. Pas tant sur le plan graphique mais plutôt le gameplay.
narphe1
posted
the 08/06/2020 at 09:54 PM
Merci pour l'info , ajouté du coup
51love
posted
the 08/06/2020 at 10:02 PM
Obi69
Apparemment sur PC tu as des mods de gameplay vraiment bons pour cette serie
