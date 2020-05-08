[22/07/20 à 02:41] Suzukube : Nicolasgourry aide moi j'sais plus quoi dire Nintendo abuse sévère on est en train de se faire ridiculiser par tous les Pro-S et Pro-M
Je ne me considère pas comme étant un pro tel constructeur. Je prends du plaisir sur chacun de mes supports.
Pokémon Le film : Koko - Nouvelle Bande-annonce
Cinéma : 1 , 2 , 3 ... Action


Sortie : 25 décembre
    comments (4)
    mizuki posted the 08/05/2020 at 06:50 PM
    Pourquoi j'ai l'impression de déjà vu ?
    suzukube posted the 08/05/2020 at 07:06 PM
    AH AH DANS VOS DENTS LES PRO-S ET PRO-M ! NINTENDO IS BACK BABIES ! Day one.
    amassous posted the 08/05/2020 at 07:16 PM
    Il a l’air méchant ce film Pokémon en approche.
    axlenz posted the 08/05/2020 at 07:23 PM
    suzukube
