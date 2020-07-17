profile
Ghost of Tsushima
46
Likers
name : Ghost of Tsushima
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sucker Punch
genre : action
european release date : 07/17/2020
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
obi69
13
Likes
Likers
obi69
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 217
visites since opening : 274319
obi69 > blog
[GOT] Premier avis sur GF
Je partage cet avis sur, tout juste rédigé par Iglou/ @luden23, et que je trouve très sympa. Il a même fait un petit Haïku à la fin.





Si vous voulez ajouter votre avis au sien :
www.gameforever.fr
Source - http://www.gameforever.fr/ghost-of-tsushima-12254.php
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/04/2020 at 09:50 AM by obi69
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre