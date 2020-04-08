accueil
J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous
articles :
974
974
visites since opening :
2697636
2697636
amassous
> blog
Des figurines Dragon Ball annoncé pour décembre
On commence avec la gamme des WCF sur le thème de Dragon Ball GT, ça fait bizarre de voir Krilin vieux
et ça rappel la scène à la fin de GT quand Goku vient le voir
Une figurine père-fils que j’avais présenté precedemment.
Une Gx-Materia de Gotenks en Super Saïyen 1 avec sa fameuse attaque « Super Ghost Kamikaze Attack»
Et pour finir une exclusivité pour les étrangers (donc pas dispo au Japon) : la Grandista Nero de Goku en Ultra Instinct (Migatte no Gokui)
Bien sûr, tout n’est pas encore annoncé il y aura surement des annonces dès qu’on se rapprochera du mois.
posted the 08/04/2020 at 09:38 AM by
amassous
