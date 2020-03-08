J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux ,j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous
amassous
amassous > blog
Graphique Bandai/TOEI pour Dragon Ball de 2008 à nos jours
2015 marque l’arrivée de SUPER qui a relancer la série avec succès.
J’attends une méchante figurine là


    posted the 08/03/2020 at 05:23 PM by amassous
    comments (7)
    suzukube posted the 08/03/2020 at 05:24 PM
    Dragon Ball Super me donne envie de découvrir la série
    amassous posted the 08/03/2020 at 05:27 PM
    suzukube
    jf17 posted the 08/03/2020 at 05:29 PM
    amassous je veux une grandista Mystic Gohan
    i8 posted the 08/03/2020 at 05:31 PM
    Si seulement ils pouvait investir ce fric dans une bonne série, mm 12 épisodes ce sera pas du luxe.
    amassous posted the 08/03/2020 at 05:32 PM
    jf17 En Gohan sous cette forme y’en a en Masenko qui vient de sortir.

    i8 Serieux faut prier pour espérer avoir ça.
    jf17 posted the 08/03/2020 at 05:40 PM
    amassous https://www.micromania.fr/dw/image/v2/BCRB_PRD/on/demandware.static/-/Sites-masterCatalog_Micromania/default/dw41b1057e/images/high-res/visuels%20produits%20news/106038.jpg
    amassous posted the 08/03/2020 at 05:41 PM
    jf17 Méchante celle la aussi , mais jme focus sur la période Cell.
