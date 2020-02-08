profile
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
A quoi jouez vous ?

Je suis toujours avec le Gin Saké
    posted the 08/02/2020 at 01:52 PM by kevisiano
    comments (46)
    serve posted the 08/02/2020 at 01:54 PM
    Fairy Tail - Switch

    Skater XL - PC

    SWTOR - PC

    J'arrive à alterner entre les trois
    jenicris posted the 08/02/2020 at 01:54 PM
    GOT, SFV et DriveClub
    coopper posted the 08/02/2020 at 01:54 PM
    Psychonauts - PC

    Je me demande encore comment j'ai pu passer à côté, je l'ai fini en deux jours.
    elenaa posted the 08/02/2020 at 01:58 PM
    Fairy Tail sur PS4
    spartan1985 posted the 08/02/2020 at 01:58 PM
    Street of Rage finit avec tous les persos et Tannenberg.
    xserial posted the 08/02/2020 at 02:03 PM
    Rogue Company PC

    Overwatch PC
    kwentyn posted the 08/02/2020 at 02:09 PM
    Shadow of the tomb raider
    Pas foufou
    orichimarugin posted the 08/02/2020 at 02:09 PM
    cuphead sur ps4
    fini ghost of tsushima
    joue à bloodstained curse of the moon 2
    ioop posted the 08/02/2020 at 02:17 PM
    pas trop joué cette semaine, cuphead vite fait, idem pour got ! je relance le jeu la semaine prochaine !
    modsoul posted the 08/02/2020 at 02:18 PM
    Got
    shincloud posted the 08/02/2020 at 02:25 PM
    Ghost of Tsushia : platine
    Night Call qui est très très bon
    DBZ Fighter Z
    River City Girls
    Wonderfull 101
    musm posted the 08/02/2020 at 02:27 PM
    Sekiro : platine
    Days Gone
    Pistol Whip
    axlenz posted the 08/02/2020 at 02:28 PM
    J'ai commencé ghost hier... C'est tout. J'ai pas grandement joué cette semaine...
    fan2jeux posted the 08/02/2020 at 02:32 PM
    vacance donc jeux de carte avec les kids (bataille, pouilleux, président, kilo de merde)
    populus posted the 08/02/2020 at 02:36 PM
    AC Origins bientôt à la fin de l'histoire principale, je compte probablement faire les DLC et je vais commencer DK Tropical freeze sur Switch !
    yukilin posted the 08/02/2020 at 02:39 PM
    Pas joué à la PS4 de la semaine. Sur Switch, j'ai touché divers jeux indés, principalement Children of Morta.
    sorakairi86 posted the 08/02/2020 at 02:46 PM
    Persona 5 royal et Ghost of tsushima
    fdestroyer posted the 08/02/2020 at 02:47 PM
    En ce moment :

    - Fini Last of Us 2 / ps4
    - Blazing Chrome / Switch
    - Alpha Mission 2 / AES
    leoptymus posted the 08/02/2020 at 02:48 PM
    death stranding et ghost of sushima
    romgamer6859 posted the 08/02/2020 at 02:57 PM
    ghost of tsu avec le platine
    Rocket arena qui est gratos ce week end sur xbox
    Un peu de warzone
    gantzeur posted the 08/02/2020 at 03:06 PM
    GOT avec Gérard Sacaille
    slad posted the 08/02/2020 at 03:10 PM
    GoT
    kr16 posted the 08/02/2020 at 03:11 PM
    Toujours sur Ghost of tsushima
    fiveagainstone posted the 08/02/2020 at 03:11 PM
    Dead cells
    kakazu posted the 08/02/2020 at 03:21 PM
    Destroy all humans sur PC un vrai plaiisr a jouer.
    gat posted the 08/02/2020 at 03:25 PM
    gantzeur GOT avec Gérard Sacaille

    Pas trop froid du coup ?
    lefab88 posted the 08/02/2020 at 03:34 PM
    GOT
    teeda posted the 08/02/2020 at 03:34 PM
    Fall guys. la beta avant la sortie mardi prochain.
    rike posted the 08/02/2020 at 03:36 PM
    J'ai fini Paper Mario The Origami King (bon jeu au passage)
    J'ai repris Dead Cells, je n'avais pas trop testé le DLC avec les nouveaux biomes puis il y a eu plusieurs majs depuis. Qu'est-ce que j'en chie (expert), surtout les nouveaux biomes.
    J'ai commencé Valfaris et La-Mulana 2 sur switch
    cort posted the 08/02/2020 at 03:39 PM
    Got platine, et la J'ai commencé ce ptit jeux qui s’appelle Skyrim.
    walterwhite posted the 08/02/2020 at 03:49 PM
    Pas trop joué cette semaine mais je suis toujours sur GoT
    icebergbrulant posted the 08/02/2020 at 03:53 PM
    Je suis toujours sur Ghost Of Tsushima mais je crois qu'il y a un bug... impossible d'y jouer dans de bonnes conditions à cause de ce satané vent

    http://media2.giphy.com/media/SrWZZhSLGBN6M/giphy-downsized-large.gif

    killia posted the 08/02/2020 at 03:57 PM
    Abzu, Ghost of Tsushima, Life is Strange 2, Mirror's Edge Catalyst sur PS4

    Star Ocean First Departure R, World of FF Maxima et Paper Mario sur Switch.
    duff15 posted the 08/02/2020 at 04:03 PM
    Batman Arkham Knight,la vache,ça calme.
    Je pensais pas que Rocksteady avait atteint un tel niveau avec la licence.C'est vraiment dingue.
    Au final on a quand même eu du bol à l'époque qu'Eidos fasse appel à ce studio.Sans ça,nous n'aurions jamais eu cette superbe trilogie
    plasmide posted the 08/02/2020 at 04:03 PM
    Carrion et Cross Code
    whookid posted the 08/02/2020 at 04:12 PM
    Sekiro nouveau run.
    amorphe posted the 08/02/2020 at 04:14 PM
    duff15
    Je plussoie!!! Bon jeu à toi. Arkham knight est le seul de la trilogie que j'ai fini à 100% (à part l'homme mystere)
    aros posted the 08/02/2020 at 04:18 PM
    Ces derniers temps, ça je joue à pas mal de jeu en parallèle à l'inverse de mes habitudes (le Xbox Game Pass et le bashing de Halo : Infinite n'y étant pas étranger)

    Halo 2 et 3 (Master Chief Collection) ;
    Castelvania : Lords of Shadow ;
    The Messenger ;
    Recore ;
    marcus62 posted the 08/02/2020 at 04:19 PM
    - PC : Tzar (un jeu qui a 20 ans lol) et Civilization V et VI

    - PS4 : Rien.

    - Xbox : Rien.

    - Switch : Rien.

    duff15 posted the 08/02/2020 at 04:24 PM
    amorphe Merci,je suis scotché.Je les ai tous fait à 100%,AK ce sera pareil.
    L'homme mystère,j'en suis à 166/243.C'est clair que ça prend du temps,mais le jeu est tellement cool que ça ne me dérange pas,au contraire.Gotham City
    jaysennnin posted the 08/02/2020 at 04:26 PM
    j'ai décidé de laisser sa chance à mass effect andromeda, j'avoue que pour le moment, je comprends pas trop pourquoi le jeu a été bashé à l'epoque de sa sortie
    wazaaabi posted the 08/02/2020 at 04:39 PM
    Toujours sur Days Gone. Il est
    Bien long ce jeu
    djfab posted the 08/02/2020 at 04:46 PM
    GOT
    hatefield posted the 08/02/2020 at 05:16 PM
    Platine Tsushima.
    Commençé Fist Of The North Star : Lost Paradise.
    rbz posted the 08/02/2020 at 05:42 PM
    cross code et mario tennis
    gantzeur posted the 08/02/2020 at 05:45 PM
    gat ben on se caille les miches quoi
