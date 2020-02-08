accueil
> blog
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
A quoi jouez vous ?
Je suis toujours avec le Gin Saké
posted the 08/02/2020 at 01:52 PM by kevisiano
kevisiano
comments (
46
)
serve
posted
the 08/02/2020 at 01:54 PM
Fairy Tail - Switch
Skater XL - PC
SWTOR - PC
J'arrive à alterner entre les trois
jenicris
posted
the 08/02/2020 at 01:54 PM
GOT, SFV et DriveClub
coopper
posted
the 08/02/2020 at 01:54 PM
Psychonauts - PC
Je me demande encore comment j'ai pu passer à côté, je l'ai fini en deux jours.
elenaa
posted
the 08/02/2020 at 01:58 PM
Fairy Tail sur PS4
spartan1985
posted
the 08/02/2020 at 01:58 PM
Street of Rage finit avec tous les persos et Tannenberg.
xserial
posted
the 08/02/2020 at 02:03 PM
Rogue Company PC
Overwatch PC
kwentyn
posted
the 08/02/2020 at 02:09 PM
Shadow of the tomb raider
Pas foufou
orichimarugin
posted
the 08/02/2020 at 02:09 PM
cuphead sur ps4
fini ghost of tsushima
joue à bloodstained curse of the moon 2
ioop
posted
the 08/02/2020 at 02:17 PM
pas trop joué cette semaine, cuphead vite fait, idem pour got ! je relance le jeu la semaine prochaine !
modsoul
posted
the 08/02/2020 at 02:18 PM
Got
shincloud
posted
the 08/02/2020 at 02:25 PM
Ghost of Tsushia : platine
Night Call qui est très très bon
DBZ Fighter Z
River City Girls
Wonderfull 101
musm
posted
the 08/02/2020 at 02:27 PM
Sekiro : platine
Days Gone
Pistol Whip
axlenz
posted
the 08/02/2020 at 02:28 PM
J'ai commencé ghost hier... C'est tout. J'ai pas grandement joué cette semaine...
fan2jeux
posted
the 08/02/2020 at 02:32 PM
vacance donc jeux de carte avec les kids (bataille, pouilleux, président, kilo de merde)
populus
posted
the 08/02/2020 at 02:36 PM
AC Origins bientôt à la fin de l'histoire principale, je compte probablement faire les DLC et je vais commencer DK Tropical freeze sur Switch !
yukilin
posted
the 08/02/2020 at 02:39 PM
Pas joué à la PS4 de la semaine. Sur Switch, j'ai touché divers jeux indés, principalement Children of Morta.
sorakairi86
posted
the 08/02/2020 at 02:46 PM
Persona 5 royal et Ghost of tsushima
fdestroyer
posted
the 08/02/2020 at 02:47 PM
En ce moment :
- Fini Last of Us 2 / ps4
- Blazing Chrome / Switch
- Alpha Mission 2 / AES
leoptymus
posted
the 08/02/2020 at 02:48 PM
death stranding et ghost of sushima
romgamer6859
posted
the 08/02/2020 at 02:57 PM
ghost of tsu avec le platine
Rocket arena qui est gratos ce week end sur xbox
Un peu de warzone
gantzeur
posted
the 08/02/2020 at 03:06 PM
GOT avec Gérard Sacaille
slad
posted
the 08/02/2020 at 03:10 PM
GoT
kr16
posted
the 08/02/2020 at 03:11 PM
Toujours sur Ghost of tsushima
fiveagainstone
posted
the 08/02/2020 at 03:11 PM
Dead cells
kakazu
posted
the 08/02/2020 at 03:21 PM
Destroy all humans sur PC un vrai plaiisr a jouer.
gat
posted
the 08/02/2020 at 03:25 PM
gantzeur
GOT avec Gérard Sacaille
Pas trop froid du coup ?
lefab88
posted
the 08/02/2020 at 03:34 PM
GOT
teeda
posted
the 08/02/2020 at 03:34 PM
Fall guys. la beta avant la sortie mardi prochain.
rike
posted
the 08/02/2020 at 03:36 PM
J'ai fini Paper Mario The Origami King (bon jeu au passage)
J'ai repris Dead Cells, je n'avais pas trop testé le DLC avec les nouveaux biomes puis il y a eu plusieurs majs depuis. Qu'est-ce que j'en chie (expert), surtout les nouveaux biomes.
J'ai commencé Valfaris et La-Mulana 2 sur switch
cort
posted
the 08/02/2020 at 03:39 PM
Got platine, et la J'ai commencé ce ptit jeux qui s’appelle Skyrim.
walterwhite
posted
the 08/02/2020 at 03:49 PM
Pas trop joué cette semaine mais je suis toujours sur GoT
icebergbrulant
posted
the 08/02/2020 at 03:53 PM
Je suis toujours sur Ghost Of Tsushima mais je crois qu'il y a un bug... impossible d'y jouer dans de bonnes conditions à cause de ce satané vent
http://media2.giphy.com/media/SrWZZhSLGBN6M/giphy-downsized-large.gif
killia
posted
the 08/02/2020 at 03:57 PM
Abzu, Ghost of Tsushima, Life is Strange 2, Mirror's Edge Catalyst sur PS4
Star Ocean First Departure R, World of FF Maxima et Paper Mario sur Switch.
duff15
posted
the 08/02/2020 at 04:03 PM
Batman Arkham Knight,la vache,ça calme.
Je pensais pas que Rocksteady avait atteint un tel niveau avec la licence.C'est vraiment dingue.
Au final on a quand même eu du bol à l'époque qu'Eidos fasse appel à ce studio.Sans ça,nous n'aurions jamais eu cette superbe trilogie
plasmide
posted
the 08/02/2020 at 04:03 PM
Carrion et Cross Code
whookid
posted
the 08/02/2020 at 04:12 PM
Sekiro nouveau run.
amorphe
posted
the 08/02/2020 at 04:14 PM
duff15
Je plussoie!!! Bon jeu à toi. Arkham knight est le seul de la trilogie que j'ai fini à 100% (à part l'homme mystere)
aros
posted
the 08/02/2020 at 04:18 PM
Ces derniers temps, ça je joue à pas mal de jeu en parallèle à l'inverse de mes habitudes (le Xbox Game Pass et le bashing de Halo : Infinite n'y étant pas étranger)
Halo 2 et 3
(Master Chief Collection) ;
Castelvania : Lords of Shadow
;
The Messenger
;
Recore
;
marcus62
posted
the 08/02/2020 at 04:19 PM
- PC : Tzar (un jeu qui a 20 ans lol) et Civilization V et VI
- PS4 : Rien.
- Xbox : Rien.
- Switch : Rien.
duff15
posted
the 08/02/2020 at 04:24 PM
amorphe
Merci,je suis scotché.Je les ai tous fait à 100%,AK ce sera pareil.
L'homme mystère,j'en suis à 166/243.C'est clair que ça prend du temps,mais le jeu est tellement cool que ça ne me dérange pas,au contraire.Gotham City
jaysennnin
posted
the 08/02/2020 at 04:26 PM
j'ai décidé de laisser sa chance à mass effect andromeda, j'avoue que pour le moment, je comprends pas trop pourquoi le jeu a été bashé à l'epoque de sa sortie
wazaaabi
posted
the 08/02/2020 at 04:39 PM
Toujours sur Days Gone. Il est
Bien long ce jeu
djfab
posted
the 08/02/2020 at 04:46 PM
GOT
hatefield
posted
the 08/02/2020 at 05:16 PM
Platine Tsushima.
Commençé Fist Of The North Star : Lost Paradise.
rbz
posted
the 08/02/2020 at 05:42 PM
cross code et mario tennis
gantzeur
posted
the 08/02/2020 at 05:45 PM
gat
ben on se caille les miches quoi
