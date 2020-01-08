profile
suzukube
104
Likes
Likers
suzukube
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1619
visites since opening : 2020647
suzukube > blog
all
LEGO Super Mario : C'est disponible chez LEGO, à la Fnac et Amazon !
Oyez, oyez ! Nous sommes le 1er août, et ça veut dire que les LEGO Super Mario sont disponible à la Fnac et chez Amazon !



Le pack NES est également disponible chez LEGO directement !
Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/les-packs-lego-super-mario-sont-disponible-a-la-fnac-et-chez-amazon/
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/01/2020 at 06:01 PM by suzukube
    comments (4)
    bliss02 posted the 08/01/2020 at 06:04 PM
    Vaut mieux passer par le site LEGO pour certains pack et tu as un bonus à partir de 65€ d’achat ....... bon ça vaut ce que ça vaut
    giru posted the 08/01/2020 at 06:04 PM
    Modèle NES commandé avec le starter pack. Hâte de recevoir ça
    jf17 posted the 08/01/2020 at 06:06 PM
    Dommage que Lego utilise des prix aussi élevé
    suzukube posted the 08/01/2020 at 06:07 PM
    bliss02 Tu peux me donner les liens ? J'suis en train d'écrire un article lol !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre