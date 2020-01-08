profile
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
onihanzo
onihanzo
onihanzo > blog
Japan Fighting Game Publishers Roundtable : C'est maintenant !
Le stream commence maintenant ! Hâte de voir ce que nous réserve la next gen niveau baston !!



Le stream de Capcomfighters sur Twitch http://www.twitch.tv/capcomfighters

Le stream Bandai Namco en anglais sur twitch https://www.twitch.tv/bandainamcous

    tags : japan vs fighting
    posted the 08/01/2020 at 12:00 AM by onihanzo
    comments (6)
    onihanzo posted the 08/01/2020 at 12:01 AM
    WTF ces branques ont même pas mis de sous-titres en anglais
    kaiserstark posted the 08/01/2020 at 12:02 AM
    onihanzo Ah merci j'avais totalement zappé !
    altendorf posted the 08/01/2020 at 12:07 AM
    onihanzo Ils visent le public japonais en même temps
    suzukube posted the 08/01/2020 at 12:08 AM
    onihanzo KORE WA DEAD OR ALIVE DESU
    onihanzo posted the 08/01/2020 at 12:13 AM
    suzukube kaiserstark altendorf Le stream anglais https://www.twitch.tv/bandainamcous
    suzukube posted the 08/01/2020 at 12:19 AM
    onihanzo j'avais oublié BandaiNAMCOUSCOUS.
