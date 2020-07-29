J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux ,j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
profile
amassous
157
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 967
visites since opening : 2684834
amassous > blog
C’est pour vous les fans de Shingeki no Kyojin


Ça se voit il met tout dans l’interpretation
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/29/2020 at 08:29 PM by amassous
    comments (9)
    shinz0 posted the 07/29/2020 at 08:30 PM
    Mes oreilles saignent
    missilegorbatchef posted the 07/29/2020 at 08:34 PM
    on dirait il a collé le micro sur sa langue..
    armando posted the 07/29/2020 at 08:36 PM
    J'ai tenu 10 secondes !
    mrvince posted the 07/29/2020 at 08:48 PM
    yobloom posted the 07/29/2020 at 09:04 PM
    Quel.. talent!
    stardustx posted the 07/29/2020 at 09:04 PM
    ça reste mieux que maître gims
    faremis posted the 07/29/2020 at 09:26 PM
    Shigeryu
    dungas73 posted the 07/29/2020 at 09:32 PM
    Je trouve ça super fun a matter, au moins le mec y a mis du coeur
    shigeryu posted the 07/29/2020 at 10:10 PM
    Faremis J'ai vu sur twitron j'ai ri
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre