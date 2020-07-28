profile
Jeux Vidéo
263
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nooboon
0
Like
Likers
nooboon
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5
visites since opening : 7859
nooboon > blog
PS+ : Moderne Warfare 2 dispo
Je ne sais pas si l'info est déjà passée mais moderne warfare 2 ps+ semble déjà dispo. Je le télécharge en ce moment.
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    minbox
    posted the 07/28/2020 at 07:02 PM by nooboon
    comments (2)
    shinz0 posted the 07/28/2020 at 07:13 PM
    Merci je prend aussi
    walterwhite posted the 07/28/2020 at 07:46 PM
    Thanks je me le chope ce soir
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre