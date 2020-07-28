I AM THE DANGER
profile
Dreams
34
Likers
name : Dreams
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Media Molecule
genre : autre
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
walterwhite
21
Likes
Likers
walterwhite
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 97
visites since opening : 253197
walterwhite > blog
Un créateur de DREAMS rend hommage à Halo Infinite
Build crée en deux jours en étant confiné

    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    kibix
    posted the 07/28/2020 at 02:24 PM by walterwhite
    comments (11)
    sora78 posted the 07/28/2020 at 02:26 PM
    guiguif posted the 07/28/2020 at 02:27 PM
    c'est plus beau que le trailer de la semaine derniere
    mikazaki posted the 07/28/2020 at 02:27 PM
    Mouais.....
    kikoo31 posted the 07/28/2020 at 02:29 PM
    mikazaki quoi ? tu trouves ça moche ??
    coopper posted the 07/28/2020 at 02:29 PM
    A ce niveau c'est de l’acharnement.
    octobar posted the 07/28/2020 at 02:31 PM
    ouais enfin c'est facile de mettre des bosquets avec plein de feuilles pour dire que c'est beau mais ça te donne pas une D.A...
    temporell posted the 07/28/2020 at 02:34 PM
    pour le coup c'est naze hein, y'a forcément zéro gameplay, en plus d'avoir surement foutu des objets déjà fabriquer, car me faites pas croire qu'on peut faire ça en 2 jours sans qu'il y ai une couille derrière
    spilner posted the 07/28/2020 at 02:35 PM
    Hâte de voir à quoi il va ressembler après 5 ans de développement
    korou posted the 07/28/2020 at 02:36 PM
    temporell Et pourtant si, c'est faisable en 2 jours.
    axlenz posted the 07/28/2020 at 02:39 PM
    mouais...
    wilhelm posted the 07/28/2020 at 02:40 PM
    Et il est où Craig ?
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre