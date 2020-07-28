accueil
I AM THE DANGER
profile
name :
Dreams
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Media Molecule
genre :
autre
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
walterwhite
Un créateur de DREAMS rend hommage à Halo Infinite
Build crée en deux jours en étant confiné
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
kibix
posted the 07/28/2020 at 02:24 PM by
walterwhite
comments (
11
)
sora78
posted
the 07/28/2020 at 02:26 PM
guiguif
posted
the 07/28/2020 at 02:27 PM
c'est plus beau que le trailer de la semaine derniere
mikazaki
posted
the 07/28/2020 at 02:27 PM
Mouais.....
kikoo31
posted
the 07/28/2020 at 02:29 PM
mikazaki
quoi ? tu trouves ça moche ??
coopper
posted
the 07/28/2020 at 02:29 PM
A ce niveau c'est de l'acharnement.
octobar
posted
the 07/28/2020 at 02:31 PM
ouais enfin c'est facile de mettre des bosquets avec plein de feuilles pour dire que c'est beau mais ça te donne pas une D.A...
temporell
posted
the 07/28/2020 at 02:34 PM
pour le coup c'est naze hein, y'a forcément zéro gameplay, en plus d'avoir surement foutu des objets déjà fabriquer, car me faites pas croire qu'on peut faire ça en 2 jours sans qu'il y ai une couille derrière
spilner
posted
the 07/28/2020 at 02:35 PM
Hâte de voir à quoi il va ressembler après 5 ans de développement
korou
posted
the 07/28/2020 at 02:36 PM
temporell
Et pourtant si, c'est faisable en 2 jours.
axlenz
posted
the 07/28/2020 at 02:39 PM
mouais...
wilhelm
posted
the 07/28/2020 at 02:40 PM
Et il est où Craig ?
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo