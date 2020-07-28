profile
Void Bastards
Void Bastards en boite sur PS4 et Switch
L'ancienne exclusivité Xbox One aura le droit a une edition physique sur PS4 & Switch.
Pour rappel il s'agit d'un FPS rogue-like futuriste dans un style très BD.
Sortie previe le 18 septembre.



    posted the 07/28/2020 at 09:14 AM by guiguif
    comments (2)
    coopper posted the 07/28/2020 at 09:18 AM
    Très sympathique comme jeu, à essayer pour les joueurs PS4/Switch intéressés.
    plasmide posted the 07/28/2020 at 09:25 AM
    Oui très sympa, j’ai pas décroché jusqu’au bout. Je ne savais pas qu’un DLC était sorti. Je vais regarder si il vaut le coup.
